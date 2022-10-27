Publishing owner ’emotional’ seeing young people create representative books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Publishing owner ’emotional’ seeing young people create representative books

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 8:03 am
Members of the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ holding a cheque they were awarded by the National Lottery to improve Black representation in children’s books, with Winsome Duncan in the middle (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)
Members of the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ holding a cheque they were awarded by the National Lottery to improve Black representation in children’s books, with Winsome Duncan in the middle (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)

The owner of a publishing house has said that seeing young aspiring authors work on books with characters that look like them has made her “really emotional” as the literature will serve as legacies which represent their “amazing” ideas.

Winsome Duncan, who is based in Bermondsey and is the owner of publishing house Peaches Publications Ltd, launched the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ in October 2019 – a charitable organisation which supports young people between the ages of seven and 18 across the UK with their literacy, creative writing, storytelling, peer to peer mentoring and social skills, as well as teaching them about the role diversity plays in the publishing industry.

Group posing together
Sadiq Khan, Winsome Duncan and Andre Fyffe at The Mayor Black History Month opening reception at City Hall (Winsome Duncan)

After reading the Reflecting Realities report in 2019, which she said mentioned that less than 10% of children’s books in the UK have black, Asian or minority ethnic characters, she said she felt compelled to try and change the narrative of the UK publishing industry by having black and brown characters in her books.

“I’m deeply saddened that inanimate objects are more likely to feature than a black and brown face, animals are more likely to feature than a black or brown face”, the 45-year-old told the PA news agency, during Black History Month.

“When I read this, it became the impetus for starting the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ and our mission really is to provide safe spaces for creative expression, narrating experiences of those from underrepresented and marginalized groups, particularly young people, with a broader intention of leaving an imprint of legacies within UK literature.”

The first intergenerational book made as part of the challenge during the first lockdown was The Popcorn House – Teamwork Makes The Dream Work, which is about “two superhero cousin’s Zion and Neveah who discover through teamwork the magical land of Kalaria whilst staying at their beloved grandparent’s house”.

Book cover
‘The Popcorn House – Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’ book cover (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)

It received storyline input from 30 authors online, who were “these young budding authors were full of amazing character ideas and storytelling concepts.”, Ms Duncan said.

“We had so much fun – we went and did a photoshoot in Canary Wharf. Out of that cohort, four of those young people for the last three years have been our young ambassadors and some of them are even business owners.”

She added that the “next phase is now working on securing investment to our pilot 3D animation trailer in a series for ‘The Popcorn House’”.

A group of young authors are also in the process of getting an African-Caribbean inspired manga-style comic called Ashe The Justice Warrior published, which focuses on racism in football and how young people can manage their mental health and wellbeing better.

Ashe The Justice Warrior (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)

“We worked with 13 to 18-year-olds and we had a group of 32 young people online and two of them were footballers playing amateur league – one was a boy and one was a girl”, Ms Duncan said.

“These characters are at the heart of the comic – which has an African Caribbean influence – and what’s interesting about the comic is that once they’ve read it, they will have an opportunity to create and design their own comics after.

“What we want to do is nurture talent, we want people to generate their own ideas and be seen in pop culture and we could not have done this type of work without the support of the National Lottery Awards for All and UnLtd.”

Ms Duncan said that guiding young people through the publishing process has been “really inspiring and motivating creating legacy authors” and produced many tears of happiness.

“I’ve cried so many times because my story matters, their story matters, our stories matter”, she said.

“I’m a melanated woman and I feel like the world needs to hear all their creative ideas from children of colour and it is imperative for me to fulfil my destiny to be a creative force of good and help young BAME authors to become visible in mainstream media.

“This will enable them to reach their potential, so they can go on to write more number 1 bestselling books and create images that represent them in a positive light as part of the characters they create.”

She added that working on books has also helped to “boost their confidence, increase their self-esteem, improve their public presentation skills and provided acting and media opportunities” and made them feel like “part of a team”.

“And that is why it is so important to me to get these authors to leave their legacies in books and tell their stories.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be published in January (PA)
Harry’s memoir to be released in January
The number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ was the highest since 2014 (Ian West/PA)
Number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ for children highest since 2014
Court artist drawing of Jemma Mitchell in the dock at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Therapist guilty of killing friend and dumping headless body
South Wales Police Inspector Dean Gittoes has been sentenced for assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police-recorded crime in England and Wales hits new high
Railway lines (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Northern mayors holding emergency meeting over rail services ‘shambles’
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’
What the papers say – October 27 (PA)
What the papers say – October 27
(Blue Belt Discovery 100 expedition/PA)
Research ship on voyage of discovery to South Atlantic Ocean
Charities, food banks and local groups are experiencing a drop in donations (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Charities and community groups seeing drop off in donations as demand spikes

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Members of the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ holding a cheque they were awarded by the National Lottery to improve Black representation in children’s books, with Winsome Duncan in the middle (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Members of the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ holding a cheque they were awarded by the National Lottery to improve Black representation in children’s books, with Winsome Duncan in the middle (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises over £2,300 for the people who got him…
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented