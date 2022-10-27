Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:01 am
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Watching birds or listening to birdsong may boost mental wellbeing, with effects lasting up to eight hours, according to scientists.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, come from real-time reports of participants from around the world, including those who have been diagnosed with depression.

The researchers said their work shows the potential role birdlife could play in helping people with mental health conditions.

Andrea Mechelli, professor of early intervention in mental health at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King’s College London, and senior author on the study, said: “Our study provides an evidence base for creating and supporting biodiverse spaces that harbour birdlife, since this is strongly linked with our mental health.

“In addition, the findings support the implementation of measures to increase opportunities for people to come across birdlife, particularly for those living with mental health conditions such as depression.”

For the study, the researchers used data from the Urban Mind app – which was developed by King’s College London, landscape architects J&L Gibbons and arts foundation Nomad Projects.

More than 1,000 participants worldwide completed assessments during the study period, which took place between April 2018 and October 2021.

Volunteers were asked three times a day whether they could see or hear birds, followed by questions on mental wellbeing.

The team found that among those with diagnoses of mental health conditions, hearing or seeing birdlife was associated with improvements in mental wellbeing.

A similar effect was also seen in healthy people, with improvements lasting for up to eight hours, the team said.

The team said links between birds and mental wellbeing were not explained by co-occurring environmental factors such the presence of trees, plants, or waterways.

Lead author Ryan Hammoud, research assistant at IoPPN, King’s College London, said: “There is growing evidence on the mental health benefits of being around nature and we intuitively think that the presence of birdsong and birds would help lift our mood.

“However, there is little research that has actually investigated the impact of birds on mental health in real-time and in a real environment.

“By using the Urban Mind app we have for the first time showed the direct link between seeing or hearing birds and positive mood.

“We hope this evidence can demonstrate the importance of protecting and providing environments to encourage birds, not only for biodiversity but for our mental health.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

There has been a decline in satisfaction with NHS mental health services, according to a regulator (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drop in satisfaction with mental health services is ‘concerning’, says regulator
Health experts have expressed concerns over worrying rise in liver cancer cases (Rui Vieira/PA)
Charity sounds alarm over ‘worrying rise’ in liver cancer
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)
Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’
Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries has urged parents to take up the offer of a flu spray for their children (PA)
Parents urged to take flu spray offer for children after warning from Australia
The Royal College of Nursing is currently balloting for strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Almost half of Scots have avoided seeking NHS treatment in past year – survey
A picture of dental implant
5 things you need to know before getting dental implants
Former footballer Martin Johnston, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'It's the same fears I have for my family': Former footballer Martin Johnston opens…
(PA)
NHS trusts routinely fail to hit urgent cancer target – data
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises over £2,300 for the people who got him…
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented