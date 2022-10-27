Police-recorded crime in England and Wales hits new high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police-recorded crime in England and Wales hits new high

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:31 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 11:13 am
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high (Dave Thompson/PA)

Police-recorded crime in England and Wales has hit a new high, driven by sharp increases in violent and sexual offences, new figures show.

A total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June 2022, up from the previous all-time high of 6.3 million in the year to March.

The figure is also up 12% compared with the year to June 2021, when crime levels were affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The total includes 196,889 sexual offences, up 20% year-on-year from 164,043 and 21% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The number of recorded sexual offences fell during periods of lockdown but there have been “substantial increases” since April 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which published the figures.

This may reflect a number of factors, including “the impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims,” the ONS said.

Some 2.1 million violent crimes against the person were recorded by police in the 12 months to June, up 13% year-on-year and up 20% on pre-pandemic levels.

Comparable data for police-recorded crime begins in 2002.

There were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019/20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015/16.

Domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% on 2019/20.

Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

Knife crime remains below pre-pandemic levels, mainly because the number of knife-enabled robberies was 27% lower in the year to June compared with 2019/20.

A total of 49,991 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument were recorded by forces in the 12 months to June, up 8% year-on-year but below the 55,076 offences in the 12 months to March 2020.

Levels of knife crime fell during the early part of the pandemic due to government restrictions on social contact.

Homicide numbers are also still below pre-pandemic levels, with 679 recorded in the year to June, a drop of 5% on the year to March 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ was the highest since 2014 (Ian West/PA)
Number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ for children highest since 2014
Court artist drawing of Jemma Mitchell in the dock at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Therapist guilty of killing friend and dumping headless body
South Wales Police Inspector Dean Gittoes has been sentenced for assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station
Railway lines (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Northern mayors holding emergency meeting over rail services ‘shambles’
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’
Members of the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ holding a cheque they were awarded by the National Lottery to improve Black representation in children’s books, with Winsome Duncan in the middle (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)
Publishing owner ’emotional’ seeing young people create representative books
What the papers say – October 27 (PA)
What the papers say – October 27
(Blue Belt Discovery 100 expedition/PA)
Research ship on voyage of discovery to South Atlantic Ocean
Charities, food banks and local groups are experiencing a drop in donations (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Charities and community groups seeing drop off in donations as demand spikes
The professional IT industry is missing more than 20,000 black women, according to a new report on representation in the sector (Adam Peck/PA)
Thousands of black women missing from IT industry, report says

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high (Dave Thompson/PA)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high (Dave Thompson/PA)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Kim Brown from Nairn signed up to take part in Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of her brother-in-law Peter who died while serving in Northern Ireland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented