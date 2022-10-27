Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:55 am
South Wales Police Inspector Dean Gittoes has been sentenced for assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act (Ben Birchall/PA)
South Wales Police Inspector Dean Gittoes has been sentenced for assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act (Ben Birchall/PA)

A police officer who assaulted a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act has been sentenced.

Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Oak Tree Rise, Merthyr Tydfil, “unlawfully” detained the 16-year-old outside Merthyr Tydfil police station on August 20 last year.

The incident was captured on a now-deleted YouTube video that was recorded by the youth, who claimed at the time to be “auditing” the station in South Wales.

The term “auditing” refers to a global online community of people who record and upload videos of government buildings, such as police stations.

At a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court, Gittoes was given a 12-month community order to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within a year.

He was also ordered to pay costs totalling £1275, which includes £250 compensation for the victim.

Sentencing him, District Judge Sophie Toms said: “You assaulted a 16-year-old vulnerable boy who was filming for his YouTube channel.

“There was no justification for approaching him the way you did, no justification for putting your hands on him, and no justification for arresting him.

“It was a continued unlawful assault.”

Judge Toms said the offence was aggravated by the fact that it was an abuse of power and that Gittoes degraded the teenager by calling him a “clever little internet freak”.

“I, however, take into account the mitigation which is that you were of positive good character and that this was out of character for you, a one-off,” she added.

Gittoes’ defence barrister Christopher Rees had appealed to the court to grant a community order, and said: “It remains the situation that the defendant, as a result of his conviction, will lose his job as a police officer.

“Twenty-four years of public service. That is a significant punishment in its own right.

“This is a personal tragedy for Mr Gittoes, who is not only losing his career but also his good character.”

During his trial, it was found that Gittoes, who was off duty at the time, did not honestly believe the teenager was committing a terrorism offence.

Gittoes was said to have “lost all rational thought” and allowed his judgment to be “clouded” by his dislike of auditors and his ongoing frustration with his bosses over how a similar incident had been handled.

Guidance issued by South Wales Police and seen by Gittoes, after similar incidents across the force area, advised officers that members of the public have a general right to film government buildings on public property.

It also said that if a person identifies themselves as an auditor they should be ignored.

Footage played to the court showed Gittoes, wearing a Swansea City football club shirt and black shorts, confronting the teenager seconds before grabbing the boy’s phone, putting him into an arm lock and leading him into the custody suite.

The youth’s distressed cries of pain and “He’s choking me” as Gittoes twists the neck of his hoodie can be heard, while the officer is heard telling him to “Stop struggling”.

Inside the custody suite he tells the boy: “You’re a clever little internet freak who’s about to learn the hard way.”

He confiscated the teenager’s phone which, without his knowledge, continued to record in his pocket.

His exchanges with colleagues can be heard in the videos, with Gittoes saying: “Six weeks ago I dealt with someone like this and the bosses so far think it’s a joke.

“Anyone I catch now, I don’t give them a second chance.

“I’ve got 36,000 people on the internet calling me a shit.

“I thought ‘F*** him’ this time. I’ll do what I should’ve done last time.”

He also spoke about having had a bad weekend before calling the youth “a clown”.

Gittoes was found guilty of assault on October 5 when Judge Toms concluded: “No reasonable person in possession of the same facts would have suspected the youth of terrorism.”

Independent Office for Police Conduct director for Wales Catrin Evans said: “While there are occasions when the use of force is required, police officers are entrusted with the power to do so only if it is necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.”

