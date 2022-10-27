Number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ for children highest since 2014

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ for children highest since 2014

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 11:36 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 12:31 pm
The number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ was the highest since 2014 (Ian West/PA)
The number of referrals for 'episodes of need' was the highest since 2014 (Ian West/PA)

The number of referrals of children in England to social services who are assessed as needing help is at its highest level for eight years, figures show.

Some 413,320 “episodes of need” started in the year ending March 2022 – the highest since 2014, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.

These are logged when a child is referred to social services and assessed as being in need of its services, with some children having more than one episode of need in a year.

Overall, there were 650,270 referrals – up 8.8% from 2021 and up 1.1% from 2020.

The latest annual rise was driven by a 59.0% rise in referrals from schools, which the DFE data release said “might have been expected” given attendance restrictions are no longer in place following the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of referrals from schools – 129,090 – was the highest since 2014.

It follows a drop-off in referrals from schools in the year to March 2021 as Covid-19 swept through England and disrupted education, with many pupils home-schooled.

Over a third of referrals in 2022 resulted in no further action after initial consideration or were subsequently assessed as not in need.

Overall, 404,310 children were assessed as being in need – up 4.1% from the previous year and the highest number since 2018.

This is the equivalent of one in every 30 children.

Of these, more than half (230,830) had abuse or neglect identified as their primary need when assessed.

The number of children where abuse or neglect was identified as the main factor rose by 5% between 2021 and 2022.

The most common additional factors identified at the end of assessment included concern about a parent’s mental health (158,330) or alcohol abuse (70,310), that a parent is a victim of domestic abuse (160,690), and the child’s mental health (87,750).

Data was collected on child criminal exploitation for the first time in 2022, and was identified as a factor in 10,140 episodes.

Just over half of children in need were male (54%), seven in 10 where white, and children aged 10 and over made up the majority.

The figures also show that there was a rise in section 47 enquiries, which are carried out when the local authority identifies there is reasonable cause to suspect the child is suffering, or is likely to suffer significant harm.

There were 217,800 section 47 enquiries in the latest year – an increase on both 2021 and 2020 and the highest figure on record.

If concerns are substantiated, and the child is judged to be at continuing risk of harm, an initial child protection conference should be convened.

A child becomes the subject of a child protection plan if they are then assessed as being at risk of harm, with 50,920 children on such plans in 2022.

