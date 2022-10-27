Socialite ‘didn’t know it was an offence to ask assistant to forge signature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Socialite ‘didn’t know it was an offence to ask assistant to forge signature’

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 1:04 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 3:29 pm
Socialite James Stunt and Helena Robinson arrive at Leeds Cloth Hall Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
Socialite James Stunt and Helena Robinson arrive at Leeds Cloth Hall Court (Danny Lawson/PA)

Socialite James Stunt has told a court he “didn’t know it was an offence” to ask his personal assistant to “forge” his signature so he could buy an Andy Warhol painting.

The 40-year-old said he was “jacked up on morphine” in a Los Angeles hospital when he sent an email to Francesca Sota telling her to “please forge my signature” so he could draw £320,000 from one of his bank accounts.

The former son-in-law of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone is one of eight defendants on trial over an alleged multimillion-pound money-laundering operation.

Prosecutors at Leeds Cloth Hall Court have previously claimed that during the investigation into the alleged network “it became apparent that Stunt instructed Sota to forge his signature on an important financial document” in February 2015.

James Stunt court case
Socialite James Stunt denies the charges against him (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Thursday, Stunt told the court that on that day he was “jacked up on morphine” because he was in hospital due to a tennis injury sustained at the Los Angeles home he was sharing with his then-wife Petra Ecclestone.

He said: “It was the first time I have ever tried morphine. I was floating on a cloud, you vomit and things, but it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Stunt said he had tried to buy a painting by the US artist with one of his “multiple bank accounts” but “made a human error and didn’t realise there weren’t enough funds in the account”.

Jurors have previously heard that on February 9 2015, Stunt told the Arbuthnot Latham private bank that he was going to write a cheque to be drawn on his account for £320,000.

Prosecutor Nicholas Clarke KC said a document was sent for Stunt to sign before they would allow him to draw the additional funds from the account.

The court heard an email from Stunt to Sota said: “Sorry to call so late was in hospital I made payment my bank is saying I need to sign something meaning they have not made them please forge my signature first thing in the morning get Lee or witness it yourself please this must be signed and emailed to the relevant parties. Thank you x.”

James Stunt court case
Socialite James Stunt is one of eight defendants on trial (Danny Lawson/PA)

Later, it was said, Stunt wrote: “Call me as soon as you can I need that bank thing signed witnessed and sent to them or the payment won’t be sent that screws me badly!”

An email from Sota was later sent to the bank saying: “Please find attached the signed document by Mr Stunt and myself as a witness.”

Stunt told jurors he was “a man of integrity” and “didn’t prejudice a bank”.

He said: “It’s my own money, I think this (forgery) is a laughable charge.”

The defendant said he “didn’t mean to put (Sota) in any precarious position” and “didn’t know this was even an offence”.

“I didn’t mean forgery. Forge can mean a friendship, I could forge a friendship with you Your Honour,” Stunt said. “I meant, please make my signature in my name.

“I thought it was part of her duties (as a personal assistant).”

Stunt told the court that businessmen including his father and Bernie Ecclestone have stamps with their signatures on.

“I thought Miss Sota had full authority with my permission to stamp my signature.

“Bernie Ecclestone does it, my father does it, if that’s a crime you should lock up half the court.”

The court was shown a picture of Stunt with the-then Prince of Wales, Charles, which the defendant said was taken either at Clarence House or St James’ Palace.

He told the court “there are more than one photo of me and His Majesty”.

Stunt also said he knew former prime minister David Cameron “intimately”.

The court heard in 2015 Stunt paid £150,000 on behalf of his company to sponsor an exclusive charity event, which jurors were told was “hosted” by the then Prince of Wales, although he was not in attendance.

Stunt was asked about the branded gold bars he donated to the event manufactured by his business Stunt & Co – the company prosecutors say was involved in the alleged money laundering operation.

Asked by his barrister Richard Fisher KC if he was laundering the proceeds of crime, Stunt said: “If I was laundering the proceeds of crime I would not offend my future King” as well as celebrities including Trudie Styler.

“I would not have such hubris and arrogance to think that I could sponsor an event – that’s the last thing I would be doing,” Stunt told the court.

He told jurors he had “never money laundered”, adding: “I have never even washed a fiver under a bar of soap.”

The jury has heard the alleged money-laundering operation saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.

Prosecutors say “criminal cash” was brought from all over the country to Fowler Oldfield’s premises in Bradford, West Yorkshire, before the scheme “went national” and Stunt’s offices in London also started receiving money.

Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, Francesca Sota, 34, Stunt, 40 and Alexander Tulloch, 41, all deny money laundering. Stunt and Sota also deny forgery.

The trial continues.

