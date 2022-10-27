Jonathan Pryce ‘disappointed’ by criticism of The Crown by ‘fellow artistes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonathan Pryce ‘disappointed’ by criticism of The Crown by ‘fellow artistes’

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 1:25 pm
Imelda Staunton stars as The Queen and Jonathan Pryce as Phillip (Netflix/PA)
Imelda Staunton stars as The Queen and Jonathan Pryce as Phillip (Netflix/PA)

Sir Jonathan Pryce has said he is “hugely disappointed” by the reaction of his “fellow artistes” to the upcoming fifth series of The Crown.

Both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the forthcoming episodes, which will launch on November 9.

There have been calls for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the start of each episode stating The Crown is a “fictionalised drama.”

Dame Judi Dench comments
Dame Judi Dench called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode of The Crown (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Speaking to Deadline, Sir Jonathan, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh in the new series, said he understood Sir John “voicing his disquiet because he was there,” but added: “I’m hugely disappointed by my fellow artistes.”

He added that “the vast majority of people know it’s a drama. They’ve been watching it for four seasons.”

Sir Jonathan also suggested public criticism of The Crown “came about because of an enhanced sensitivity because of the passing of the Queen”.

Netflix added a disclaimer to the description of the latest trailer but stopped short of adding the message to the trailer itself.

It already described the show as “fictionalised drama” in its press materials, on social media and on The Crown’s landing page on its platform.

Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret in the upcoming series, told the US publication the criticism was “certainly heightened” by the death of the Queen in September.

Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen, added: “In a way, it is understandable. It is understandable people still feel a bit… like their nerve endings are still a little bit raw.”

In a letter to The Times this month, Dame Judi argued The Crown had begun to verge on “crude sensationalism”.

Sir John is said to have described the forthcoming scenes, which will reportedly depict the King, then the Prince of Wales, plotting to oust the Queen, as “malicious nonsense”.

The series is expected to show Charles, played by Dominic West, cutting short a holiday with Diana, Princess of Wales, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, to host a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991.

A spokeswoman for The Crown previously said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

“Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

It comes after pictures were published in the Daily Mail on Thursday reportedly showing The Crown filming scenes for the sixth series which portray the lead-up to the car crash that killed Diana.

The streaming company previously said the series will show the lead-up to the fatal incident as well as its aftermath, but not the crash itself, contrary to media reports.

Diana was killed at the age of 36 along with Dodi Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in August 1997.

The fifth series of Netflix’s hit royal drama is set to launch on November 9.

