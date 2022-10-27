‘Evil’ therapist guilty of killing friend and dumping headless body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Evil’ therapist guilty of killing friend and dumping headless body

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 2:05 pm
Jemma Mitchell who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the murder of Mee Kuen Chong (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jemma Mitchell who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the murder of Mee Kuen Chong (Metropolitan Police/PA)

An “evil woman” is facing life behind bars for killing her friend and dumping her headless body more than 200 miles away in order to inherit her estate.

Alternative therapist and self-styled healer Jemma Mitchell hit 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong over the head with a weapon at her London home in June last year, it was alleged.

Two weeks later, she drove to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.

The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell had planned to murder the vulnerable divorcee and fake her will to inherit the bulk of her estate worth more than £700,000.

She came up with the plan after Ms Chong, who was known as Deborah, backed out of giving her £200,000 to pay for repairs to Mitchell’s £4 million dilapidated family home, jurors were told.

The trained osteopath, who boasted online of her award-winning skill in human dissection, had denied having anything to do with Ms Chong’s death but declined to give evidence at her trial.

It was claimed on her behalf that the prosecution had failed to prove that she was involved or that Ms Chong was even murdered as the cause of death was “unascertained”.

Mee Kuen Chong death
Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was known to her friends as Deborah (Metropolitan Police/PA)

However, a pathologist said her skull fractures could have been caused by being pushed on to a protruding surface or being hit with a weapon.

And multiple rib fractures could have been caused by Ms Chong being stuffed inside a suitcase Mitchell was seen wheeling away, jurors were told.

On Thursday, Mitchell stood impassively in the dock and briefly closed her eyes as a jury at the Old Bailey found her guilty of murder after deliberating for seven hours.

Jemma Mitchell court case
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who led the investigation, described it as a “truly despicable crime”.

Speaking outside court, he said: “Mitchell has never accepted responsibility for Deborah’s murder so there are questions which remain unanswered.

“Why she kept her body for a fortnight, why she decapitated her, why she deposited her remains in Salcombe.

“What we do know is that these were evil acts carried out by an evil woman and the only motive clearly was one of financial gain.”

Mee Kuen Chong court case
Jemma Mitchell dragging a blue suitcase near Deborah Chong’s home in Chaplin Road, north-west London, on June 11 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

During the trial, jurors viewed CCTV footage of Mitchell arriving at Ms Chong’s home carrying a large blue suitcase, allegedly containing her murder kit, on the morning of June 11 last year.

More than four hours later, she emerged from the property in Wembley, north-west London, with the suitcase appearing bulkier and heavier.

She also had with her a smaller bag full of Ms Chong’s financial documents, which were later recovered from Mitchell’s home.

Jemma Mitchell court case
Jemma Mitchell being arrested by police (Met Police/PA)

After the victim’s lodger reported her missing, Mitchell claimed she had gone to visit family friends “somewhere close to the ocean” as she was feeling “depressed”.

In reality, Mitchell had decapitated Ms Chong and stored her remains in the garden of the house she shared with her retired mother in Willesden, north-west London, the prosecution suggested.

On June 26 last year, she stowed the body inside the suitcase in the boot of a hire car and drove to Devon.

En route to Salcombe, the Volvo blew a tyre and Mitchell was forced to drive into a service station and call for assistance.

The repairman called to change the wheel described Mitchell’s “confused” demeanour and an “odd musty smell” inside the vehicle.

Jurors heard that none of the people who came to her aid saw the large blue suitcase in the boot, suggesting she had stashed it somewhere nearby, according to the prosecution.

Mee Kuen Chong court case
Jemma Mitchell enters a service station shop near Bristol while en route to Devon on June 26 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Chong’s headless body was found by holidaymakers beside a woodland footpath near Salcombe the next day.

The victim, who was 5ft 2in and slim, appeared to have been redressed in clothes meant for a larger woman, jurors heard.

Following a police search of the area, Ms Chong’s skull was recovered a few metres away from the body.

Mee Kuen Chong court case
The site in Salcombe, Devon, where Mee Kuen Chong’s body was found (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A search of Mitchell’s home uncovered Ms Chong’s fake will and personal papers.

The blue suitcase had been stored on the roof of a neighbour’s shed.

Although no forensic evidence was recovered from the suitcase, Ms Chong’s DNA was identified on a bloodstained tea towel in a pocket.

Mee Kuen Chong court case
Jemma Mitchell driving in Bennett Road in Salcombe on June 26 2021, where Mee Kuen Chong’s body was dumped (Met Police/PA)

Jurors heard that Ms Chong had suffered from schizophrenia and was referred for help after writing letters to the then-Prince of Wales and prime minister Boris Johnson.

She met Mitchell through a church group and initially agreed to help her but days before the murder backed out of bankrolling Mitchell’s building work urging her to sell up instead.

Mitchell had grown up in Australia, where her mother worked for the British Foreign Office and had set up an osteopathy business there before returning to the UK in 2015.

On her website, she had claimed she was “attuned to subjects in neuroanatomy, genetics and dissection of human cadavers”.

In 2016, Mitchell received a conditional discharge at North West London Magistrates’ Court for breaching a non-molestation order in respect of her sister and brother-in-law.

Mitchell was remanded into custody to be sentenced on Friday.

