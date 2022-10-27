Leah Croucher’s family say hopes have been extinguished in ‘cruellest of ways’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leah Croucher’s family say hopes have been extinguished in ‘cruellest of ways’

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 4:48 pm
Leah Croucher went missing in 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Leah Croucher went missing in 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)

The family of Leah Croucher have said their hopes of finding her alive have been “extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways” following the discovery of her body three years after she disappeared.

In a statement issued through Thames Valley Police on Thursday, the 19-year-old’s relatives paid tribute to the “bright, funny young woman” with a “smile that lit up the room”.

They said: “As a family, we knew this heart-breaking news would come one day. The news that Leah had been taken from us, from this world, forever. We are devastated that we have proven to be correct in this.

“The faint glimmer of hope that we all held allowed us to fool ourselves into believing that our assumption could have been wrong.

“The deepest, darkest grief that we, Leah’s family and friends are experiencing over the past weeks shows us that glimmer was actually, foolishly, a shining beacon of hope, which has now been brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways. It has been a long way to fall back to reality.”

Last week police said human remains discovered in a loft at a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, had been identified as the body of Ms Croucher, who went missing on February 15 2019.

Thames Valley Police
Leah Croucher’s family paid tribute to the ‘bright, funny young woman’ with a ‘smile that lit up the room’ (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Officers had begun searching the home after a tip-off from a member of the public earlier in October, and launched a murder investigation after the 19-year-old’s rucksack was found at the property.

Convicted sex offender Neil Maxwell, who is suspected of murdering Ms Croucher while on the run, died by suicide in April 2019 before police could catch him.

Eighteen attempts were made to arrest Maxwell while he was wanted, following an alleged sexual assault in 2018.

He was the only person with keys to the Loxbeare Drive house at the time of Ms Croucher’s disappearance, police said.

Leah Croucher missing
Neil Maxwell, who has been named as a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Leah Croucher (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Ms Croucher’s family said they hoped she would “give Haydon a big kiss and a big hug” from them – a reference to the teenager’s half-brother, 24-year-old Haydon Croucher, who died months after her in November 2019.”Leah’s presence and warmth impacted on all who knew her, her disappearance has impacted on an entire city and beyond,” they said.

“We will soon be able to lay Leah to rest, as she deserves, and say our final goodbyes, be able to grieve at Leah’s graveside and lay flowers for her. We have missed Leah for so long already, and now have the rest of our lives to mourn her as well as the memories we will never be able to make.

“We were able to love you for 19 wonderful years Leah and make amazing memories together as a family, memories that we hope will be sufficient to carry us through the dark and lonely years we have to come.

“We hope soon that we will be able to look at pictures of you again, but they are too painful to even think about at the moment.

“Give Haydon a big kiss and a big hug from us baby, we miss and love you both so much, but hope that you are together now, looking out for each other as always.”

