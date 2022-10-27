Harry’s memoir revelations could leave the royal family reeling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry’s memoir revelations could leave the royal family reeling

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 4:59 pm
The Duke of Sussex’s memoirs could plunge the monarchy into crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Duke of Sussex's memoirs could plunge the monarchy into crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)

The royal family will be bracing itself for revelations from the Duke of Sussex’s memoirs which could plunge the monarchy into crisis.

Here we look at what some of those could be:

Family

With the King just weeks into his new role as head of state, his son Harry is likely to bring up their troubled relationship, airing potentially damaging matters.

Harry, in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, said Charles stopped taking his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal in 2019.

Invictus Games 2014 – Day One
Charles with sons Harry and William (Neill Hall/PA)

Father and son appear to have been at odds for some time and the duke could also discuss his strained bonds with his brother the Prince of Wales who he has described as being on a different path.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” Harry told Winfrey during their televised interview.

The duke also appeared to agree with Winfrey’s suggestion the royal family were “jealous” of the positive public reaction to Meghan during the Sussexes’ tour of Australia and the south Pacific in 2018.

The Firm

In his memoir, Harry could also shed more light on his wife’s experiences within “the firm” as the royal family is sometimes known.

2021: The year in review
Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Harpo Productions/PA)

The duchess has spoken about how when pregnant with son Archie she contemplated suicide as she struggled to cope with life as a working royal, and how she received no help from the institution of the monarchy.

Harry’s most damning claim in recent years is that a member of his family – not the late Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – made a racist comment about his son.

The un-named royal was worried how dark the skin tone of Archie might be before he was born, and if identified in the book it would be very problematic for the royals.

Diana

One of the central issues for Harry is likely to be the break-up of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage, Charles relationship with the Queen Consort – then Camilla Parker Bowles, and Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Harry with brother William, father Charles and uncle Earl Spencer (left) during his mother’s funeral (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Brothers Harry and William have rarely spoken about how they coped as their parents’ marriage disintegrated in the 1980s and then became public knowledge in the early 1990s.

Harry has spoken of trying to block out the death of his mother, but his perspective of that period dubbed “the War of the Waleses” will open up old wounds for the royal family if he chooses to reveal his experiences.

Youthful indiscretions

It also remains to be seen if the duke will revisit his indiscretions when a young man, like his decision to go to a fancy dress party in the guise of a Nazi soldier from the Afrika Korps complete with swastika emblazoned on his arm, which caused widespread outrage.

As a 17-year-old he was also involved in under-age drinking and taking cannabis.

