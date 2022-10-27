Noah Donohoe inquest should be held with jury, coroner rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Noah Donohoe inquest should be held with jury, coroner rules

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 4:45 pm
Noah Donohoe went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends (Family handout/PA)
Noah Donohoe went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends (Family handout/PA)

A coroner has ruled that an inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe should be held with a jury.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in the city in June 2020 six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

Following the ruling by Coroner Joe McCrisken on Thursday, the inquest will not now proceed at the end of November as had been previously scheduled.

Noah Donohoe inquest
Fiona Donohoe had made an application for the inquest to be held with a jury (Mark Marlow/PA)

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

She had made the application to the coroner that the inquest should be held with a jury.

Mr McCrisken granted the application during a pre-inquest review hearing on Thursday.

Delivering his ruling, he said that while he did not believe it a case in which it was mandatory for him to swear a jury, he had considered his discretionary provision.

He said “It seems to me there are a number of factors in this inquest which may at least potentially have a tendency to adversely affect the ability of a jury to be objective and impartial.”

“Number one is the controversial nature of the inquest involving the death of a young Catholic boy last seen in an area known to be predominantly Protestant or loyalist.”

Another factor the coroner referred to was the “persistent commentary relating to the death of Noah Donohoe, particularly on social media”.

He said: “I do have some concerns regarding the potential for a perverse verdict in this inquest.

“I have taken into account the very strongly held view of the next of kin that a jury should be summoned, the widespread public concern about the circumstances in which the death of Noah Donohoe occurred.”Notwithstanding my reservations and concerns, I do not conclude there is a real risk of a perverse conclusion or bias.

“Therefore on balance I conclude that it is desirable to have a jury sworn in this inquest and I will exercise my discretion.”

Mr McCrisken added: “It is imperative now that nothing should be reported or said about this inquest in a public forum, which includes social media, that may impinge upon the ability of potential jurors to hear this case impartially and objectively.”

Following the ruling, counsel for the coroner Sean Doran KC said it seemed not desirable to proceed with the inquest on the scheduled date of November 28

Brenda Campbell KC, representing the Donohoe family, said: “We are gravely concerned we wouldn’t be ready by the end of next month.

“Given the realities of having this inquest with a jury, the possibility of achieving that in the time available seems to be slim to non-existent.”

Mr McCrisken adjourned the inquest from its November 28 start date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Curry the seal (Cornish Seal Sanctuary/PA)
Injured seal pup found with heart drawn around him in the sand
Jemma Mitchell killed her friend Mee Kuen Chong and dumped her body (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend
Warmer, drier weather, as seen across the UK this summer may have a big impact on autumn colour (Yui Mok/PA)
Heat and drought of summer has left autumn drawn out and muted, say experts
Northern Ireland voters are expected to return to polling stations in December following a failure by politicians to restore devolved government at Stormont (PA)
Why are voters in Northern Ireland poised for a return to the polls?
The activists sprayed paint on the Rolex building in Knightsbridge (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Rolex building in central London
A deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont has passed (Liam McBurney/PA)
NI Assembly election will ‘definitely happen’ after deadline missed
The move sets out a decarbonisation pathway, an EU official said (Lewis Whyld/PA)
EU approves ban on new combustion engine cars from 2035
What the papers say – October 28 (PA)
What the papers say – October 28
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jemma Mitchell who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the murder of Mee Kuen Chong. Issue date: Thursday October 27, 2022.
‘Evil’ headless body killer to be sentenced on TV
Moderate to vigorous activity was shown to further reduce the risk (PA)
Benefits of exercise greater if activity is of moderate intensity, study shows

Most Read

1
Three fire crews tackled the blaze at Cloverfield Grange, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heroic dads race into burning Aberdeen flat amid fears child trapped inside
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Long Bumpy Road; Shutterstock ID 585018715; purchase_order: ; job:
Leading north-east businessman says mistakes just 'bumps on the road' to entrepreneurship
quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn doesn't always have to be drab.
Historical walks and Halloween ideas: 5 things to do this weekend
Rural healthcare was in the spotlight with two motions to Highland Council today. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'We'd have to say we're sorry, we're not ready': Highland Councillors clash over push…
Title glee for Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr.
Defending champions Invergordon still striving for top gear in North Caledonian League
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Dundee. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy desperate to make first-team return
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
CR0039114 singer Fiona Kennedy at The Tivoli In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 27-10-2022
Fiona Kennedy returns to the Tivoli 60 years after her dad packed in more…
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented