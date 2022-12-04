Confident England fans expecting ‘easy’ win ahead of Senegal knockout game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Confident England fans expecting ‘easy’ win ahead of Senegal knockout game

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 12:46 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 4:38 pm
England fans in the Souk area of Doha, ahead of the next World Cup round between England and Senegal (PA)
England fans in the Souk area of Doha, ahead of the next World Cup round between England and Senegal (PA)

England fans are confident of an “easy” win against Senegal in their first knockout game in the World Cup.

Supporters in Qatar’s capital city Doha were in a relaxed mood on Sunday morning ahead of the round-of-16 tie, with some already looking ahead to a potential quarter-final clash with France.

The UK ambassador to Senegal said the two nations are united in their “passion for football”, describing the African country as “about as football mad, if not more, than the UK is”.

Senegalese fans based in England have spoken of conflicting family allegiances ahead of the game, with one fan joking his son “might not have supper, depending on the result”.

At the Cabana Hop Garden in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha, some England supporters said their side should have “too much” for the African nation, with one adding: “I don’t think there’s anyone to fear”.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans Hayden Smith and Joe Parker, from Essex, at the Cabana Hop Garden in Doha, ahead of kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)

Hayden Smith, 27, from Essex, told the PA news agency: “I’m really nervous for the game, I want to get it done, get through to the quarters and beat France as well.”

Joe Parker, 26, also from Essex, who was enjoying a drink with Mr Smith ahead of the match, was more cautious, saying: “He thinks 4-0 but I think it’ll go to penalties… I’d be very nervous at that point.”

Spurs fan Mr Smith added: “(Harry) Kane hat-trick, watch, he’ll score tonight – everyone is slagging him off but he’s going to get a goal tonight – easy 3-0, 4-0.”

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans with a Stockport County flag, in the Souk area of Doha (Adam Davy/PA)

On Senegal, Mr Smith said: “I know they’re the champions of Africa but I watched them in the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) and the group and I don’t think they’re all that, I think we’ll be fine.

“If we don’t beat them we don’t deserve to go through – what chance have we got against France if we struggle tonight?”

On England’s chances for the rest of the World Cup, the pair both said “I think we’re going to win it”.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans Tom Egerton (left) and Tom King (right), at the Cabana Hop Garden in Doha (Nick Potts/PA)

Friends Tom Egerton and Tom King, both 31 and from Winchester, were dressed in traditional Arab robes as they sampled the atmosphere with other England fans at the Cabana Hop Garden.

Flags from Carlisle to Plymouth and beyond were draped around the venue with a big screen and music playing, including Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and Rockin’ All Over the World by Status Quo.

Mr Egerton, who works in property, told the PA news agency: “Hopefully Southgate plays positive today and it should be a good game.

“I reckon it’s going to be 2-1 (to England).”

Mr King, who works in construction, said “it’s coming home” when asked about England and predicted a 3-1 win against Senegal.

Asked about their outfits, the pair said they had been inspired to wear the robes and headdresses after seeing other fans wear them at the Wales game.

Adam Close, 29, from Newcastle, and Ben Fox, 29, from Leeds, have been in Qatar for a week staying in a fan village and will return home after the Senegal game but consider returning if England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The pair both predicted an England win, with tech sales worker Mr Close telling PA: “It’s not going to be a walk in the park but we should have too much for them.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans Ian Fox (left) and Adam Close (right), ahead of kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)

“In international football, you saw last night with the Netherlands that if you get an early goal in the first 10-15 minutes you’re killing the games off, you can control the possession.

“You saw it a bit against Wales when you don’t get a goal, we held possession enough but the fans start getting a bit lairy, they’re not moving it as quickly as you’d like so get a goal in that first 10-15 minutes I think will be good.”

Mr Fox, who works in recruitment, said of England’s World Cup hopes: “All the way, I don’t think there’s anyone to fear.”

On the pair’s travel plans, Mr Close said: “If we beat Senegal, beat France and I think that’s where we’ll be looking at tickets back out for the semis and final.”

Laughing, he added: “If we beat France we’re probably going to be a shoo-in.”

