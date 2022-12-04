Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 2:03 pm
Ground crew were on hand to check on the astronauts inside the re-entry capsule after it landed successfully in northern China (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)
Ground crew were on hand to check on the astronauts inside the re-entry capsule after it landed successfully in northern China (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

Three Chinese astronauts have landed back on Earth after spending six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, state TV has reported.

A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down at a landing site in the Gobi Desert in northern China at approximately 12.10pm, China Central Television said.

Prior to departure, the astronauts had overlapped for almost five days with three colleagues who arrived on Wednesday on the Shenzhou-15 mission for their own six-month stay, marking the first time China has had six astronauts in space at the same time.

Astronaut Chen Dong waves as he sits outside the re-entry capsule
Astronaut Chen Dong, centre, outside the re-entry capsule (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

The station’s third and final module docked with the station this month.

The astronauts were carried out of the capsule by medical workers about 40 minutes after touchdown. They were smiling and appeared to be in good condition, waving happily at workers at the landing site.

“I am very fortunate to have witnessed the completion of the basic structure of the Chinese space station after six busy and fulfilling months in space,” Mr Chen, who was the first to exit the capsule, said.

“Like meteors, we returned to the embrace of the motherland.”

The Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 crew chatting after a historic gathering in space
The Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 crews chatting after their historic gathering on Wednesday (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua via AP)

Ms Liu, another of the astronauts, said she was moved to see relatives and colleagues.

The three astronauts were part of the Shenzhou-14 mission, which launched in June.

After their arrival at Tiangong, Mr Chen, Ms Liu and Mr Cai oversaw five rendezvous and dockings with various spacecraft including one carrying the third of the station’s three modules.

They also performed three spacewalks, beamed down a live science lecture from the station and conducted a range of experiments.

The Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 crews
The Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 crews (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua via AP)

The Tiangong is part of official Chinese plans for a permanent human presence in orbit.

China built its own station after it was excluded from the International Space Station (ISS), largely due to US objections over the Chinese space programme’s close ties to the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party.

With the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 mission, the station expanded to its maximum weight of 100 tons.

Without attached spacecraft, the Chinese station weighs about 66 tons — a fraction of the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and weighs around 465 tons.

The manned spaceship Shenzhou-15 conducting a rendezvous and docking with the space station's Tianhe module last month
The manned spaceship Shenzhou-15 conducting a rendezvous and docking with the space station’s Tianhe module last month (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua via AP)

With a lifespan of 10 to 15 years, Tiangong could one day be the only space station still up and running if the ISS retires by around the end of the decade as expected.

In 2003, China became the third government to send an astronaut into orbit on its own after the former Soviet Union and the US.

China has also chalked up uncrewed mission successes including its Yutu 2 rover, which was the first to explore the far side of the moon, its Chang’e 5 probe which returned lunar rocks to Earth in December 2020 for the first time since the 1970s, and another Chinese rover which is searching for evidence of life on Mars.

Officials are reported to be considering a crewed mission to the moon, although no timeline has been offered for this.

