Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 10:28 pm
England fans celebrate their third goal at Boxpark Wembley in London (PA)
England fans celebrate their third goal at Boxpark Wembley in London (PA)

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France.

Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.

Concerns were aired after the game after news emerged that the home of winger Raheem Sterling had been broken into by armed intruders.

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans celebrate their second goal of the game (Nigel French/PA)

The Chelsea forward was absent from the squad following the incident on Saturday evening, leaving him shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children.

Despite a cagey opening 30 minutes against Senegal on Sunday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson calmed any England fears before Harry Kane’s goal on the stroke of half time saw beers thrown into the skies at fan parks across the nation.

A composed second-half Bukayo Saka finish rounded off another professional display, prompting a chorus of “football’s coming home” at the Croydon Boxpark in south London.

Three Lions supporters at the match admitted there were nerves ahead of kick-off as they were greeted by a carnival atmosphere of dancing Senegalese fans ahead of their crunch World Cup knockout game.

Labour leader Keir Starmer took to Twitter to say next week’s quarter-final will be a “huge game”, adding: “But is anyone else starting to believe that it might be coming home…?”

England fans Joe Hawkins and Sean Firmin, both aged 30 and from Middlesbrough, arrived in Qatar on Sunday morning, came straight to the Senegal game and have secured tickets for the quarter-final with France.

IT consultant Mr Hawkins, speaking outside the Al Bayt Stadium, said the first 30 minutes against Senegal were “tough going”, but felt the two goals before the break helped kill the game.

He told the PA news agency: “Jude Bellingham was the best player on the pitch – outstanding, wasn’t he?”

Radiographer Mr Firmin had predicted a 3-0 win against Senegal, adding of France: “I reckon it’ll be after extra time, I reckon it might go to penalties and I reckon we’ll do it on pens.”

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans celebrate their first goal at the Vinegar Yard in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Teacher Marie Sibley, 50, who lives in Qatar by way of Shropshire, hailed the “fantastic” result for England after watching her sixth game at the World Cup.

The England fan told PA: “I’m loving every minute of it.”

She added: “It was really stressful but when those first two goals went in I relaxed a bit and the third one that was it, we knew we were going through.”

Asked if she was daring to dream, Ms Sibley replied: “Absolutely, my mum and dad have come over from England, so we’d love them to bring it home.”

England fan Karen Barham, 60, had admitted to being nervous ahead of the Senegal game but was relieved after the full-time whistle, despite a “very, very uncomfortable” opening 30 minutes.

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
England set up a quarter-final tie with France after the 3-0 win (Victoria Jones/PA)

The solicitor, from Guildford, told PA she was “relieved. That first 30 minutes I was actually very, very uncomfortable and I was right behind the goal, second row, saying: ‘Give us a goal, the stress is killing us’, it was horrendous.

“The first 30 minutes was very, very tense and edgy and then (Jordan) Henderson is a quite unlikely goalscorer, but once we got one on the clock and then (Harry) Kane just in that added time before half-time, (Senegal) didn’t really do anything after.”

Ms Barham said there were “loads of positives”, including the clean sheet, adding: “For the people going home tomorrow they’re delighted England have got through but it’s tinged with that ‘oh god, I wish I was staying’.

“For those of us who think ‘I should now apply for settled status’ here because I’m out for the duration.”

Ms Barham said she will have to do some work from her accommodation to keep her clients happy, adding: “In his steady, workmanlike way, Gareth (Southgate) is delivering and so far we’ve done the job.”

Back in the UK, fans were full of praise of England youngster Jude Bellingham.

Adam Davison, 30, a mentor for children with autism who travelled from his home in Northamptonshire to watch the match at Croydon Boxpark with friends, said Bellingham was his man of the match “by a country mile”.

He added: “For such a young man, he has so much talent and maturity. He just dominated the pitch.

“He is a future captain of England. He has got so much confidence for a young lad.

“He drove down the midfield. He did not score, but that first goal would not have happened if it wasn’t for him.”

Minutes before the final whistle blew, supporters were chanting “England, England” at the south London venue.

White confetti was released as the game ended, and fans erupted into loud cheers, jumped together in celebration and punched the air.

Elsewhere, fans at The Eastney Tavern in Southsea, Hampshire, clapped and cheered as the final whistle blew.

After watching the match, regular Mark Ellinor said of England: “I think they have got it in them, they are a really strong side and we have a good chance of winning the whole thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented