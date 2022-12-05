Belfast-based artist wins acclaim for mural in tribute to displaced Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Belfast-based artist wins acclaim for mural in tribute to displaced Ukrainians

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 11:09 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 11:11 am
Belfast street artist Emic has been selected as one of Graffiti Art Magazine’s renowned ‘Murals Of The Year’ for his mural inspired by Ukrainians displaced following the Russian invasion. (ThisModernLove/PA)
Belfast street artist Emic has been selected as one of Graffiti Art Magazine’s renowned ‘Murals Of The Year’ for his mural inspired by Ukrainians displaced following the Russian invasion. (ThisModernLove/PA)

A mural by a Belfast street artist in tribute to displaced Ukrainians has been selected as one of Graffiti Art Magazine’s renowned Murals Of The Year.

Emic, aka Eoin McGinn, painted a sunflower in tribute to Ukrainians displaced due to the invasion by Russia.

Graffiti Art Magazine’s Guide to Urban Contemporary Art 2022 showcases 12 murals of the year.

The murals were compiled by Street Art Cities, a website and mobile app dedicated to excellence in the art form.

Emic’s mural in south Belfast (ThisModernLove/PA)

Each month Street Art Cities runs a ‘Best Of’ competition which features a shortlist of 100 newly painted murals that fans, photographers, bloggers and critics vote on. Emic’s sunflower was picked from the 100 shortlisted murals for March.

Emic, who has been practising as a street artist since 2013, said he was honoured to be included along with some of the world’s best murals painted this year.

“With art the success is always in the making of the work, but it was a nice surprise to be included in the shortlist in the first place – to come out on top was something I never would have expected,” he said.

“The mural was painted without a budget to raise money for charity that myself and a group of residents in the Holylands put together.

“The group got in touch about doing something to show solidarity with Ukrainians – we had worked together on another project so there was a good level of trust between us. They were happy to give me creative freedom which I was very thankful for.”

The mural is located on Harrow Street in the Holylands, Belfast, and is one of a number of new murals popping up in the area.

Local resident Brid Ruddy said she is very happy with the impact the artworks are having.

“As volunteers working in an inner-city area experiencing urban dereliction, co-working with Emic has brightened and lightened our task,” she said.

“It highlighted that art is integral to regeneration. It challenged the negative image of the Holylands in Belfast and enabled us to express support for Ukraine through a beautiful dramatic sunflower that is living art.

“We love it and the increased number of people travelling to see the mural appear to love it too.”

Tim Marchang, chief community manager of Street Art Cities, added: “Through the ‘Best of’ series, Street Art Cities aims to promote urban art from all over the world. Instead of picking a top 10 ourselves, forcing us to make tough choices, we look to our community.

“Every month we select 100 fresh and new murals and let our audience decide through a series of Instagram polls.

“Street Art Cities is the biggest global street art database and together we’re on a mission to promote and document all urban art in the world.

“Thanks to our hunter community we’re active in more than a thousand cities and with over 40,000 artworks, we’re one of the fastest growing street art platforms of the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented