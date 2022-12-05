Shoreham Airshow enforcement officer ‘moved victim on’ hours before crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shoreham Airshow enforcement officer ‘moved victim on’ hours before crash

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 2:29 pm
(Top row left to right) Matthew Grimstone, Matt Jones, Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell and Mark Trussler. (Bottom row left to right) Dylan Archer, Richard Smith, Graham Mallinson, Maurice Abrahams and Daniele Polito, who died in the Shoreham Airshow crash (Family handouts/PA)

A civil enforcement officer who witnessed the Shoreham Airshow disaster realised afterwards he had moved one of the victims along hours before the crash.

A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed into the A27 during an aerial display at the air show in Sussex on August 22 2015, killing 11 men.

On Monday the accounts of six witnesses to the crash were read out at the inquest into the deaths, but coroner Penelope Schofield said there could have been “many more” accounts as “dozens” of people suffered psychological damage due to their involvement in the crash.

Daniel Phelps-Laundon was employed by NSL Services Ltd as a civil enforcement officer whose job was to ensure “clearway” routes were kept clear to allow access for emergency services.

He was pulled over in a layby in Coombes Road, just off the A27 close to the Lancing College exit, when a man on a motorcycle pulled up at about 11.30am – less than two hours before the crash.

Mr Phelps-Laundon said: “He stopped the engine, took his helmet off, put on a baseball cap and started to roll a cigarette.

“The layby was part of the clearway so I approached him to ask him to remove himself from the area.

“I recall saying ‘unfortunately I have to ask you to move on from this area as it has to be kept clear’.

Shoreham Airshow crash inquest
The plane plummeted on to the A27 in West Sussex and exploded into a fireball (Sussex Police/CPS/PA)

“He responded ‘I just want to watch the planes but I understand – can I finish my cigarette first?’.

“I said yes and there were further discussions about the weather and the display before he drove off.

“After the crash I moved my car back to block the road to stop more cars driving towards it. I ran towards the crash to see if I could help.

“There were people in the road taking videos and pictures. I tried to keep them back but no-one was listening.

“I stayed in situ after the police arrived until I was stood down by police at 5.20pm.

“I was shocked to see the male motorcyclist I moved on was amongst the dead. It was Mark Trussler and I recognised him as the motorcyclist I spoke to.

“I was shocked by what happened and the fact I spoke to one of the deceased prior to his death.”

The inquest continues.

