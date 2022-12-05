Ex-Special Constable accused of roadside rape tells jury sex was consensual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Special Constable accused of roadside rape tells jury sex was consensual

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 2:39 pm
Wolverhampton Crown Court where the case is being heard (Rui Vieira/PA)
Wolverhampton Crown Court where the case is being heard (Rui Vieira/PA)

A former Special Constable accused of the roadside rape of a woman while off-duty has broken down in tears as he denied any wrongdoing and claimed the allegations left him feeling scared.

Former Metropolitan Police volunteer Paul Hoile said he believed his alleged victim was consenting during a late-night encounter while he was visiting Shropshire in July.

The 40-year-old conveyor belt engineer, from Essex, denies three counts of rape relating to the same incident, claiming consensual activity took place “without fuss” after he and a friend met the woman by chance.

Giving evidence from the witness box on Monday, Hoile contradicted the woman’s account that he had instructed her not to drive after questioning her about her driving licence.

Telling jurors he had produced his warrant card twice at the woman’s request, Hoile also alleged the complainant had lied to the jury about him “snatching” her phone.

Hoile, who has since resigned from his role with the Met, told Wolverhampton Crown Court he had been polite while talking to the woman.

He told the court: “She said she was calling a taxi. I was just being kind really… a normal person.”

After he “stupidly” propositioned the woman, Hoile said, she dropped to her knees and performed a sex act on him before further consensual activity took place near a fence in a “dark lane”.

Describing his arrest on the day following the incident, Hoile said he rang police and provided his address after four officers visited his parents’ home.

Wiping away tears with his hands as he recalled how he was detained and transported “in a cage” in a police van, Hoile added: “I didn’t know what had gone on.

“The police turned up at roughly 10 o’clock. I saw a BMW with no lights on just crawling down the road.

“Then police officers got out.”

Hoile, who said he was brought up in a police family, broke down as he recalled the moment that he was told he was being arrested on suspicion of rape, before being taken to Basildon police station.

“They said this police force was coming down and I said ‘Can they do what they need to do here?’ They said no, they are taking you back,” Hoile said.

“I was put in a police cell. I couldn’t phone my family. I couldn’t tell anybody where I was, it was just stress. I didn’t know what on earth was going on. I was just scared, I was worried.”

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Caroline Goodwin KC, Hoile said he was a respectable person, and insisted the complainant was “totally fine” and had known it “wasn’t a police matter.”

After being taken through the wording of the police oath to serve with “fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality,” Hoile claimed he had not produced his warrant card willingly and was not performing his duty when speaking with the woman.

The Crown’s barrister asked Hoile: “Because of the way you had treated her, Mr Hoile, she found herself in a position on that road where she was, I suggest, against her will forced to comply with your drunk sexual demands.”

Hoile replied: “Absolutely not.”

The defendant, of The Chase, Benfleet, denies misconduct in public office, three counts of oral and anal rape, and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

