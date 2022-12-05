Paschal Donohoe is re-elected as head of Eurogroup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Paschal Donohoe is re-elected as head of Eurogroup

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 7:05 pm
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA)
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Paschal Donohoe has said he feels “enormously privileged” after been re-elected as Eurogroup president.

The Fine Gael TD’s unopposed run for a second term heading up the gathering of euro-using countries’ finance ministers comes ahead of an unusual Irish Cabinet reshuffle in less than two weeks’ time.

Under the coalition government’s arrangement, struck in the summer of 2020, Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy leader Leo Varadkar will swap roles on Saturday December 17.

A reshuffle of other ministers is also expected, including Mr Donohoe handing over the Finance Minister role to his Fianna Fail colleague Michael McGrath.

The reshuffle offers the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties a chance to freshen up the government as it comes under pressure over the long-running housing crisis, particularly over record-high rents, house prices and homeless figures.

There had been some wrangling in the coalition government over whether Mr Donohoe would retain the nomination for the EU title when the rotation happens and Mr Donohoe holds the Public Expenditure portfolio.

Mr McGrath had also said previously that not having Ireland’s finance minister at the Eurogroup would represent “a significant diminution” of the ministry.

After the government announced last month that Mr Donohoe would be Ireland’s nominee for the role, Mr McGrath said that he supported his re-election bid, saying he had done “an exceptionally good job”.

After the mid-December rotation, Mr Donohoe is expected to head up the Eurogroup gatherings as Minister for Public Expenditure, while Mr McGrath will also attend the summits and represent Ireland as Minister for Finance.

Mr Donohoe’s election comes after a vote at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday, which was mostly procedural as he was the only candidate.

Reacting to his re-election, Mr Donohoe said: “I am enormously privileged that my colleagues have entrusted me with a second term working on their behalf.

“My first priority, is to deliver tangible results from our policy coordination to allow us to overcome the challenges that we are facing, and to pursue the great opportunities that await the euro and the people of Europe.”

The new term will start on January 13, 2023.

[[title]]

[[text]]

