Restoring nature is ‘investment’ in UK economy and society, leaders told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Restoring nature is ‘investment’ in UK economy and society, leaders told

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 10:36 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 12:45 pm
Trees are reflected in the water at Buttermere in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Trees are reflected in the water at Buttermere in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Restoring nature must be seen as a “sensible investment” in the UK’s economy and wellbeing, not a cost with no return, the head of Natural England has said.

Tony Juniper, chairman of the Government’s conservation agency, said more investment and a joined up approach is needed – from using flood defence funds for nature-based schemes to spending by housebuilders and water firms.

His comments come as the UK joins other countries in Montreal for the “Cop15” biodiversity talks to negotiate a new global deal to arrest the nature crisis.

A “high ambition coalition” of nations including the UK are pushing for a deal to halt and reverse declines in nature by 2030, with measures such as protecting 30% of land and seas by the end of the decade.

Mr Juniper, whose agency covers England, said a deal secured in Montreal would need to be translated into domestic action across the UK.

And he told the PA news agency: “One of the things that’s going to be really important, as the UK shows leadership across its four countries, is going to be a sense of this being a sensible investment in the future wellbeing of the country and its economic future.

“Sometimes, especially during the cost-of-living crisis, you can see nature as being something which we’ll do later on – it’s nice, but it’s expensive, and at the moment we have other priorities.

“I think it’s going to be really important for leaders to remember that actually this is an investment in society, it’s not just a cost with no return, because the benefits we get from healthy nature are manyfold, and they are hugely important economically, and also for public health.”

Mr Juniper, a longstanding environmental campaigner before taking on the role at Natural England, said there are reasons for optimism.

“I’ve spent getting on for 40 years working on all of this, and it was generally the view across the public, in boardrooms, in many governments across the world, that the destruction of nature was kind of regrettable but it was the inevitable consequence of how we had to develop and achieve social goals.

“But I think that’s changing now. And people are beginning to see that actually looking after nature is one of the most sensible things we can do to promote economic stability and to look after people’s interests into the future,” he said.

But he warned of the danger of getting “blown of course” in the face of economic difficulties or falling into the “mistaken” trap of believing environmental measures are getting in the way of food security.

Mr Juniper said while addressing climate change is largely about fossil fuels, agriculture and food production is a key priority for tackling nature declines.

Cover crops after the main crop has been harvested in a regenerative farming scheme
‘Regenerative farming’ methods and handing unproductive land back to nature are being used to boost wildlife and grow crops at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk (Emily Beament/PA)

He said the introduction of a post-Brexit system paying farmers for public goods such as habitat creation, clean water and healthy soils is a “work in progress” but the UK is world-leading in the new approach.

Farmers have been critical about a lack of clarity over the new scheme, while a review of the programme prompted concerns from environmentalists it is being delayed or watered down.

Mr Juniper said he is not worried about new plans to adapt the existing countryside stewardship scheme to deliver part of Elms, but will be working with Government on how to improve it.

The landscape-scale projects – with 22 pilot schemes already under way – are a “critical” part of helping nature recover in England, he added.

When it comes to funding for nature recovery, “more investment is needed, and not only more investment, but crucially, also more joined-up approaches”, he said.

Alongside farming payments, other resources could be aligned with nature recovery, including spending some of the flood risk reduction budget on nature-based solutions, and focusing the money being put into woodland expansion on high-quality wildlife habitats, he argued.

Water companies could see how investing in nature recovery can be a cost-effective way of being able to achieve business needs, such as water quality, and if builders invest in nature-rich environments, houses could be worth more, he suggested.

Tree planting for flood risk reduction in the River Eden catchment (Alamy/PA)
Tree planting for flood risk reduction in the River Eden catchment (Alamy/PA)

The UK is backing a proposed target to protect 30% of land for nature as part of the deal countries aim to secure in Montreal, but conservationists say only a fraction of that in England is properly protected.

Mr Juniper said some of the existing protected area network is not in “great shape” – though there is ambition to improve it.

He also acknowledged landscape designations such as national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) do not necessarily deliver for wildlife – though he said some have great projects to restore nature there.

And he said: “The older idea of drawing a line on the map and saying, ‘That’s got an official designation’ has been absolutely essential in getting us to where we are now, but it’s not sufficient.

“We’re going to need other tools on top, especially as we get into this phase now which is beyond conservation and into this agenda of nature recovery.”

He pointed to rewilding projects such as Knepp in West Sussex, schemes that become protected by “conservation covenants”, gravel pits restored to wetlands by minerals companies, and habitats created by developers under “biodiversity net gain” rules as potential areas to be included in the 30%.

And he said a key focus for Natural England in the wake of the Cop15 summit is driving forward a nature recovery network of sites, with a target to create 500,000 hectares of new wildlife habitat outside protected areas over 25 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented