Teenagers in court over two deaths in ‘mob-handed’ knife attack

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 12:22 pm
Kearne Solanke (left) and Charlie Bartolo. A third teenager has been charged over the murders of the two 16-year-old boys (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Kearne Solanke (left) and Charlie Bartolo. A third teenager has been charged over the murders of the two 16-year-old boys (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Three teenagers are facing trial next year for the murder of two 16-year-olds during “mob-handed armed violence” on the streets of London.

Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys aged 15 and 16, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday accused over the fatal stabbing of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

It is alleged that Charlie was deliberately knocked off a motorbike by a Nissan four-by-four vehicle containing five people shortly after 5pm on November 26.

The prosecution claim he was set upon by a group from the Nissan armed with large knives in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London.

Old Bailey
Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys aged 15 and 16, appeared at the Old Bailey (PA)

Charlie suffered at least six stab wounds with the fatal blow penetrating his skull.

In the melee, the second victim, Kearne, is believed to have been seriously injured by one of his own friends.

He was bundled into the Nissan and deposited a mile away in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, it is alleged.

Members of the public found him bleeding from a chest wound.

Emergency services attended both scenes and Charlie was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich where he died just over an hour after the attack.

Kearne was pronounced dead at the scene where he was found at 6.15pm.

The three defendants were subsequently charged with two counts of murder.

Bah appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside prison, the 16-year-old was at Cookham Wood, and the youngest defendant sat in the dock.

They spoke briefly to confirm their names and ages before a timetable for the case was set.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC described it as a “mob-handed armed violence on the streets of London in the context of conflict between groups of young men”.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a plea hearing for February 21 with a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from November 6 next year.

The younger two defendants were remanded into youth detention and Bah of Greenwich, south-east London, was remanded into custody.

