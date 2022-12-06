Climate protesters found guilty of causing criminal damage to The Hay Wain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate protesters found guilty of causing criminal damage to The Hay Wain

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 2:40 pm
Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, have been found guilty of causing criminal damage (PA)
Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, have been found guilty of causing criminal damage (PA)

Two climate protesters who inflicted more than £1,000 worth of damage to John Constable’s painting The Hay Wain have been found guilty of causing criminal damage.

Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, taped printed posters of a “dystopian version” of the artwork on to the painting before gluing their hands to its frame in the National Gallery on July 4 this year.

The Hay Wain, which was painted in 1821, shows a rural Suffolk scene of a wagon returning to the fields across a shallow ford for another load.

Eco-protesters court case
Hannah Hunt and Eden Lazarus have been found guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court of causing criminal damage to The Hay Wain (PA)

Hunt and Lazarus, both of High Street, Trowbridge, Wiltshire, have each been convicted by a district judge of causing criminal damage. They will be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.

Their actions were associated with climate change campaign group Just Stop Oil (JSO). In July, the pair entered the gallery with three others who distracted security officers so that the defendants could tape three printed posters of a “dystopian version of Constable’s painting” onto the canvas.

Hunt and Lazarus then glued their hands to the frame before delivering a short speech to people in the gallery.

Police arrived and arrested them after security ushered members of the public out.

The painting was taken to be restored at the cost of £1,081 and fitted with a glass sheet before it was re-exhibited the next morning.

Eco-protesters court case
Eco-protesters Hannah Hunt (right) and Eden Lazarus have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to John Constable's The Hay Wain painting and frame at the National Gallery (James Manning/PA)

The pair argued that Articles 10 and 11 under the European Convention of Human Rights – the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly respectively – gave them lawful excuse for their actions, but this was rejected.

District Judge Daniel Sternberg said the damage caused was “significant not trivial” and that the defendants “were reckless” and caused it “without lawful excuse”.

Giving evidence during the trial, both defendants claimed they made “a deliberate effort” to avoid damaging Constable’s painting.

They said they enlisted advice from an “art expert” who told them that “low tack tape” and a small amount of glue would not cause damage to the painting or its frame respectively.

Hunt added that their actions might actually increase the value of the painting, citing an £8 million surge to the value of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers after a different JSO protest.

The court heard earlier that The Hay Wain was not itself affected but the varnish on top and the surrounding frame suffered damage.

Both protesters said they performed the action to “raise awareness” of the “severity” of the climate crisis.

Lazarus told the court that their protest received “huge” media attention.

Hunt said: “People need to hear a fire alarm.”

She added that she also aimed to “inspire others”, claiming that she “brought hope” to a group of schoolchildren who clapped and cheered in the gallery at the end of her public address.

Both protesters insisted that they had tried other methods of campaigning for their cause but with “little impact”.

The court also heard the pair engaged in non-violence training to ensure the protest was peaceful.

Hunt said she learned from previous arrests protesting at an oil terminal site and outside of Parliament in London that those areas were “too disruptive to the public” and chose the National Gallery because it would not affect traffic or people getting to work.

Hunt and Lazarus, both of High Street, Trowbridge, Wiltshire, denied the charge but were convicted of criminal damage.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented