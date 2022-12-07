‘Depraved’ Bedsit Killer to be sentenced for necrophilia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Depraved’ Bedsit Killer to be sentenced for necrophilia

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 2:48 am
A double killer who abused his position at a hospital to have sex with female corpses will be sentenced later after admitting more “depraved” acts (Kent Police/PA)
A double killer who abused his position at a hospital to have sex with female corpses will be sentenced later after admitting more "depraved" acts (Kent Police/PA)

A double killer who misused his position at a hospital to sexually abuse female corpses will be sentenced later after admitting more “depraved” acts.

David Fuller, 68, is already serving a whole life sentence for beating and strangling Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

The electrician filmed himself abusing corpses in the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked since 1989.

He pleaded guilty to the two murders and 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust between 2008 and November 2020.

Last month, he admitted sexually abusing an additional 23 dead women.

David Fuller court case
Caroline Pierce, 20, from Tunbridge Wells, who was attacked outside her home in Grosvenor Park, Tunbridge Wells (Kent Police/PA)

Libby Clark from the Crown Prosecution Service said previously: “Fuller’s actions were depraved, disgusting and dehumanising – on a scale that has never been encountered before in legal history.

“It was vital for us to bring these additional charges for the women we could identify, and those we sadly couldn’t, to reflect his offending and bring justice for the families that we can.

“The horrors of this case will no doubt remain with everyone who has worked so tirelessly to bring the case to a close.”

David Fuller court case
Wendy Knell, 25, was murdered in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)

On Wednesday, Fuller will appear at the Old Bailey to be sentenced for the latest charges by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb

They include 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse and four counts of possession of extreme pornography between 2007 and 2020.

The Government has launched an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected until he was arrested for what have been dubbed the “bedsit murders” on December 3 2020 following new analysis of decades-old DNA evidence.

Ms Knell was found dead in her Guildford Road apartment on June 23 1987, while Ms Pierce was snatched five months later on November 24 outside her home in Grosvenor Park, with her naked body discovered in a water-filled dyke at St Mary in the Marsh on December 15.

Police discovered a library of images of Fuller abusing corpses during a search his three-bedroom semi-detached home in Heathfield, East Sussex, where he lived with his family.

Victims included a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds and a 100-year-old woman.

A report on the hospital trust is expected to be published next year.

Last month, it was announced that more than 90 family members whose loved ones were defiled by Fuller will receive compensation of up to £25,000.

