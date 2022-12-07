What were the top trending UK Google searches in 2022?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Google has revealed the top trending searches of the year in the UK, with puzzle game Wordle and the Queen’s death among the biggest topics of the year.

Here is a look at what made the top 10 search terms across different categories in the UK, according to the technology giant’s figures.

– Top Searches

1. Wordle

2. World Cup

3. Queen Elizabeth

4. Ukraine

5. Lateral flow test

6. Mason Greenwood

7. Russia

8. Quordle

9. Jeffrey Dahmer

10. Johnny Depp

– News events

1. The death of Queen Elizabeth II

2. Ukraine

3. Monkeypox

4. Storm Eunice

5. Nato

6. Omicron symptoms

7. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

8. Train strikes

9. Elizabeth Line

10. Cost-of-living payment

– Films

1. Encanto

2. The Batman

3. Uncharted

4. Thor: Love and Thunder

5. Black Adam

6. Top Gun

7. Everything Everywhere All At Once

8. GI Jane

9. Jurassic World

10. Morbius

– TV

1. Stranger Things

2. The Watcher

3. Stay Close

4. The Tourist

5 Euphoria

6. House of the Dragon

7. Inventing Anna

8. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

9. Dahmer

10. Moon Knight

– Sport competitions

1. World Cup

2. Australian Open

3. Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

4. Uefa Nations League

5. Winter Olympics 2022

6. Rugby League World Cup

7. Women’s Euros

8. Indian Wells

9. Asia Cup

10. Commonwealth Games