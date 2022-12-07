Tyson Fury’s Gypsy pride gives Travellers a positive role model, community says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyson Fury’s Gypsy pride gives Travellers a positive role model, community says

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 12:32 pm
Tyson Fury during a press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tyson Fury during a press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Boxing champion Tyson Fury’s pride in being a Gypsy is helping others in that community who fear discrimination to have hope for the future, researchers have been told.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), who interviewed members of the Gypsy and Traveller communities in England and Wales to find out about their experiences, were told that some individuals acted and spoke differently when among people from settled communities to avoid their true identity being discovered.

Some people from the Gypsy and Traveller community are also opting to hide their background because they fear prejudice and being treated like “second class citizens. ”

There were also those who were proud of their traditionally nomadic background, but others said they are thought of as “scum” in the wider world which saw them trying to avoid talking about their ethnicity, including from their child’s first day at school.

Fury vs Chisora – Press Conference – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tyson Fury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Against this background, having someone like Fury, 34, whose nickname is The Gypsy King, can help travellers increase their community’s visibility and be a positive role model for young people, the study found.

One Traveller, who was identified only as a man aged 50 to 60 years, told the ONS: “It’s like with Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury is fighting for us. To get our name out there because everybody just thinks we are like scum…”

WBC champion Fury, who defended his heavyweight title in routine fashion against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week, has Irish Traveller heritage on both his mother and father’s sides.

The research found that decisions by some people in the Gypsy and Traveller community on whether they decided to share information about their ethnicity was based on wanting “to be recognised empathetically as an individual rather than treated on the basis of stereotypes about a group as a whole”.

The community had to deal with stereotypes from TV programmes where “all the girls on there getting married at 16 and things like that but Travellers are all different,” according to one Traveller.

The woman, who was aged between 30 to 40 years old, said: “Some might believe in their children getting married at 16 or 17 and that’s like their way, and then there’s other Travellers, like my family, that believed in getting an education and if you didn’t want to get married at 16 you didn’t, you wasn’t forced…

“If you wanted to get married at 16, 19, 25, 30…there was no pressure…

“Travellers are different and with the (television programmes), they just cause more discrimination and more stereotypes (making)…everyone to think like all Travellers are like (that).

“Like you have to have the big dress and you have to get married at 16 and all you’re there for (is) to have children, clean up and cook…

“I think that’s where most of the discrimination in school (comes from) where the children get bullied (because…) that’s all they’re watching…They think that’s how it is, but it’s not. It’s not like that at all. It’s just that each family is their own.”

There have been reports that tensions between Traveller and settled communities have often run high, with residents complaining about Travellers pitching caravans on unauthorised sites and leaving behind rubbish.

New ways are being sought through local and central government communities to improve understanding, trust and policy development.

A Welsh Government representative told the ONS that it had funded an advice and advocacy service because “we recognise that a lot of mainstream service provision isn’t tailored or trusted by these communities”.

It helps give people in the community access to their rights, plus public and ombudsman services “more effectively,” the representative said.

