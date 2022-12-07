‘Sick and twisted’ Bedsit Killer sentenced for necrophilia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Sick and twisted’ Bedsit Killer sentenced for necrophilia

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 1:45 pm
Bedsit Killer David Fuller, who sexually abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls in hospital mortuaries, has been sentenced to a further four years in jail on top of his life sentence (Kent Police/PA)
Bedsit Killer David Fuller, who sexually abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls in hospital mortuaries, has been sentenced to a further four years in jail on top of his life sentence (Kent Police/PA)

A double killer who sexually abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls in hospital mortuaries was branded “sick and twisted” by victims’ families as he was sentenced for further depraved acts.

David Fuller, 68, is already serving a whole life sentence for the sexually motivated murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

After being linked to the murders in 2020, police uncovered the systematic sexual abuse of the corpses of females aged between nine and 100 at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked in maintenance since 1989.

David Fuller court case
David Fuller beat and strangled Wendy Knell to death before sexually assaulting her in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)

An examination of Fuller’s computer hard drive at his home in Heathfield, East Sussex, revealed 818,051 images and 504 videos of his abuse as well as evidence of his “persistent interest in rape, abuse and murder of women”.

Last year, Fuller pleaded guilty to the two murders and 44 charges relating to 78 females between 2008 and November 2020.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to a further four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing the bodies of 23 more women aged between 45 and 92, 10 of whom have never been identified.

They include 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse and four counts of possession of extreme pornography between 2007 and 2020.

During the sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, relatives of some of the victims expressed their anger and devastation.

The daughter of a ward sister who was abused after her death spoke in court of her “absolute disgust” at Fuller’s actions, describing him as a “monster”.

She said her mother did not want to die in hospital and the family declined a post-mortem examination because she had been subjected to enough “prodding and poking” during her illness.

On finding out about the abuse, she said: “The pain and emotional upset seared through my body like a knife.

“He took advantage of her helplessness in death where we were unable to protect her.”

Addressing the defendant in the dock, she said: “David, I want you to know how much damage you have caused, how your sick and twisted behaviour has damaged families like mine.

“I’m pleased you are now being held accountable for what you did only seven hours after she died.”

A father said he could not put into words how “disturbing” it was to find out what happened to his daughter at Fuller’s hands.

The brother of another victim said: “He has caused complete and utter devastation.

“David Fuller has tainted every single memory I have of my sister. All I can think of is what he did to my sister when she was supposed to be resting.”

In mitigation, Catherine Donnelly accepted that Fuller’s offences had caused profound harm to a “significant” number of people.

In a televised sentencing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb handed Fuller four more years’ custody, but added: “You will remain in prison until your death.”

She said Fuller had first worked at the Kent and Sussex Hospital from 1989 and then as a maintenance supervisor at the nearby Pembury hospital until his arrest for the murders.

She told him: “I have no doubt that you were wary of the risk of attempting to commit sexual offences which might be detected due to the atmosphere of public alertness in the Tunbridge Wells area after what became known as the Bedsit Murders.

“This employment gave you access to the areas normally out of bounds to the public. You would pass through security by using your swipe card when mortuary staff went home from work.

“You were free to systematically and relentlessly sexually abuse the bodies of at least 101 women and girls, the youngest just nine and the oldest 100 years before her death.”

She said some of the women were abused very soon after death, some even before their loved ones had visited them in the mortuary.

The judge said Fuller was never “disturbed or challenged” during the offending which amounted to a “habitual” breach of trust and invasion of privacy for his own sexual gratification.

She told him: “You have no regard for the dignity of the dead.”

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb highlighted the victims’ achievements in life, saying that one was a talented skier, one worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, and others had worked as teachers or in the NHS.

She told Fuller: “You spent years living a lie, the façade of a mild and ordinary life, while in seclusion you committed revolting and outrageous acts of the deepest darkness. You have a family who you deceived over all those years.
“The depravity of what you did, to those you killed and those you defiled after death, reveals that your conscience is seared.

“It is almost impossible to believe that a single man can cause the misery, to so many, that you have done. But you did it and in consequence you are paying the price that human justice can exact, the rest of your mortal life in prison.”

David Fuller court case
Caroline Pierce was attacked by David Fuller outside her home in Tunbridge Wells (Kent Police/PA)

Fuller sat impassively in the dock throughout the hearing and did not react to calls of “Scum” from the public gallery as he was sent down.

Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Ivan Beasley said: “Our absolute and unequivocal priority from day one has been ensuring justice for every single victim violated by Fuller’s systematic and unimaginably depraved offending.

“Today’s sentencing will mean little to this abhorrent individual, who throughout our investigation has demonstrated no remorse and only a capacity for self pity.

“His crimes have led to immeasurable suffering and inconceivable trauma to the lives of hundreds of daughters, sons, parents and other loved ones of all those he abused.”

The officer said no stone had been left unturned in investigating Fuller’s crimes spanning more than 40 years, adding there was no evidence he had committed further mortuary offences.

The Government has launched an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected until he was arrested on December 3 2020 for what have been dubbed the Bedsit Murders following new analysis of decades-old DNA evidence.

A report on the hospital trust is expected to be published next year.

Last month, it was announced that more than 90 family members whose loved ones were defiled by Fuller will receive compensation of up to £25,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented