Fans face anxious wait for visa approval to guarantee World Cup trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Fans face anxious wait for visa approval to guarantee World Cup trips

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 2:48 pm
Fans were being advised to ‘keep pestering’ the Hayya card helplines to get their cases resolved (Nick Potts/PA)
Fans were being advised to ‘keep pestering’ the Hayya card helplines to get their cases resolved (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans have been advised to “keep pestering” officials to secure their Qatar visas amid concerns some could miss the World Cup quarter-final with France.

Supporters from most nations wanting to enter the Gulf state are required to have a Hayya card, with the identity document also allowing entry into stadiums alongside a valid match ticket.

But football fans have been raising concerns about delays in receiving approval, including by posting “#Hayya_card_pending” on Twitter and detailing their experiences.

Ashley Brown, from the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), said fans should “keep pestering” the Hayya card helplines to get their cases resolved.

Jonathan Downey, 57, plans to attend Netherlands v Argentina on Friday and England’s clash with France on Saturday, but said he was unsure what would happen.

The Manchester United and England fan, who is on a gap year from his career in the hospitality sector, has flown from Australia to Singapore and will arrive in Abu Dhabi late on Wednesday.

He then aims to get his connecting flight to Doha and see if he can get things sorted.

Mr Downey has accommodation sorted for up to 10 days, with his stay in Qatar dependent on how far England progress.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve been trying since the weekend to get this visa and it looks like I might make the England-France game but I don’t know.”

Mr Downey said he had “done everything right”, including sorting his match tickets, but said the Hayya card process had been glitchy.

He said: “It’s like early internet tech that doesn’t quite work well enough and it’s just driving everybody mad.”

Mr Downey added: “You can call a number, I’ve spoken to 10 different people and they all say ‘there’s nothing we can do’ – they’re good at answering the phone but there’s nothing they can do for you.”

Mr Downey said he had been planning for months to head to the World Cup if England reached the quarter-finals and applied for his visa at the weekend.

He said: “I was told it would take two or three days for the visa to come through and I think there was a period when it was working quite well and then they’ve changed the entry criteria to allow people in who don’t have a ticket because it’s the knockout stages, and I think that change has caused these glitches and failures.

“It shouldn’t be this difficult to go and watch a game of football.”

An England training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar
Members of the England squad training at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

Another family, who did not wish to be named, described the process as an “absolute farce”.

They confirmed they had got their case resolved just in time before the flight but warned many more people were still waiting.

The FSA’s Mr Brown told PA: “At the start of the tournament there was some issues, particularly with people on the 24-hour Hayya cards (visiting on shuttle flights), but as the tournament has progressed we haven’t heard of any significant issues.

“I guess we’re now at a point in time where people are considering coming in for their first time and are only just applying for their first time and that’s why this has cropped up.

“The only advice that we’re able to give is just to keep pestering the Hayya helpline.

“There is a phoneline, there is an email address and you just have to keep pestering them and saying ‘I’m at the airport’ or ‘I’m on my way to the airport, I need my Hayya card approved’.

“Most people have managed to get theirs resolved at the last minute. It is frustrating, the best thing to do is just plan as far ahead as possible as you can.”

Mr Brown added: “Many people who have come out for the tournament went through the process weeks or months ago and hanging on for five days wasn’t an issue, but if you’re trying to do this at the last minute, a couple of days wait can be too long and very frustrating.

“Without getting onto the processes online and on the phone, there doesn’t appear to be a way to speed things up unfortunately.”

Qatar’s ministry of interior said fans without match tickets could enter from December 2 for the knockout stages if they had a Hayya card, booked a hotel reservation and paid 500 Qatari riyal – approximately £112.50.

It added that citizens and residents from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which includes the United Arab Emirates, could enter Qatar from Tuesday without a Hayya card although one was still needed for those attending matches.

– The FSA’s fan embassy in Doha can be contacted 24/7 via +974 5998 6036.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented