Abortion clinic safe zones do not breach protesters’ rights, Supreme Court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Abortion clinic safe zones do not breach protesters’ rights, Supreme Court rules

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 4:14 pm
(John Stillwell/PA)
(John Stillwell/PA)

A law in Northern Ireland which prevents anti-abortion protests from taking place directly outside clinics does not breach the rights of protesters, the UK’s highest court has ruled.

Dame Brenda King, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, referred a clause in the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill to the Supreme Court after it was passed by the Northern Ireland Assembly in March.

She argued the clause does not provide for a “defence of reasonable excuse” and asked the court to consider whether it is a “proportionate interference” with the rights of “those who wish to express opposition to abortion services in Northern Ireland”.

In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, a panel of seven justices concluded that the clause is not incompatible with the rights to freedom of conscience, assembly and expression of protesters, enshrined in the European Convention of Human Rights, and therefore is not beyond Stormont’s powers.

Giving the lead ruling, the court’s president Lord Reed said: “The right of women in Northern Ireland to access abortion services has now been established in law through the processes of democracy.

“That legal right should not be obstructed or impaired by the accommodation of claims by opponents of the legislation based, some might think ironically, on the liberal values protected by the convention.

“A legal system which enabled those who had lost the political debate to undermine the legislation permitting abortion, by relying on freedom of conscience, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, would in practice align the law with the values of the opponents of reform and deprive women of the protection of rights which have been legislatively enacted.

“The legitimate aim of the bill is to enable women to access reproductive health services without being subjected to interference, whether by means of intrusions upon their privacy and dignity or through other forms of pressure to change their minds.

“That legislative aim cannot be reconciled with the desire of the protesters to target those women at the very time and place when they are seeking to access those services.

“Equally, insofar as the aim of the bill is to ensure that the staff of reproductive health clinics are not subjected to pressure to stop working there, that aim cannot be reconciled with the desire of protesters to target those members of staff as they approach their place of work.”

The bill, which has been on hold pending the ruling, creates zones of 100 metres – with the possibility of extending them up to 150 metres depending on the location of the clinic – where protesters are not allowed to gather.

Lawyers representing the Attorney General argued at a hearing in July that the clause “fails to strike a fair balance” between the rights of protesters and the general interest of the wider community, including patients and staff at clinics.

Lord Reed said the protection of the privacy and autonomy of women, enshrined in article 8 of the convention, was of “particular importance”.

He said patients have a reasonable expectation of being able to access clinics and hospitals “without having their autonomy challenged and diminished, whether by attempts by protesters to persuade them to change their minds, or by protesters praying for the souls of foetuses with the intention or effect of provoking feelings of guilt, or by other means calculated to undermine their resolve”.

The judge referred to evidence in a 2018 report by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists as part of a Home Office review of anti-abortion protests near clinics, which described activities taking place on an almost daily basis and found they left patients and staff angry and upset.

Lawyers for the Attorney General also highlighted the importance of protests in contributing to public debate, but Lord Reed said protests are still possible, just restricted.

He said: “In response, it might be said that the protesters are more focused on influencing the personal decisions of individual women than on the political question of whether abortion law should be amended.

“However, insofar as the protests might be argued to contribute to a public debate about abortion, the bill does not prevent the protesters from continuing to make such a contribution.

“They can write and distribute books, articles and other texts, they can speak to individuals and groups in public forums and in any private venue that is willing to accommodate them, they can demonstrate peacefully in countless locations, they can appear on television and speak on the radio, they can post messages on social media and send emails.

“They can express their views in terms that are uninhibited, vehement and caustic.

“They can do so wherever they please, except within the immediate vicinity of hospitals and clinics where abortion services are provided.”

Regarding the size of the zones, the court concluded that a safe zone of up to 250 metres would not amount to an “unjustifiable restriction of the rights of protesters, when they remain free to protest anywhere else they please, and when the rights of the patients and staff are also taken into consideration”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented