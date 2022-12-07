Campaigners wait for ruling over Grenfell recommendations ‘failure’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign group which has complained about a Government “failure” to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations relating to disabled people living in high-rise flats is waiting for a judge’s ruling on a High Court fight.

Claddag has raised concerns relating to recommendations that owners of high-rise residential buildings should prepare “personal emergency evacuation plans” for people with disabilities.

Lawyers for the group, which represents disabled people living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety issues, have asked Mrs Justice Stacey to quash a decision “not to implement” recommendations.

The judge finished considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London, on Wednesday.

She indicated she would deliver a ruling in the New Year.

People taking part in a silent walk in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Claddag, and two women involved in the organisation of the group – Sarah Rennie from Birmingham and Georgie Hulme from Manchester – have taken legal action against the Home Office, which, they say, has responsibility for building safety issues.

Lawyers representing ministers said the claim is “premature”, because a consultation is ongoing, and should be dismissed.

A general view of the remains of Grenfell Tower in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (

Barrister Raj Desai, who is representing Claddag – and the two individual claimants, told the judge 72 people had died following the outbreak of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017.

He said those who died were “disproportionately persons with disabilities” whose “ability to self-evacuate was compromised”.

Mr Desai said legal duties mandating owners and managers of high-rise residential buildings to prepare emergency evacuation plans for residents whose ability to self-evacuate “may be compromised” had been recommended.

He argued that a decision had been made not to implement “these recommendations”.

Alan Payne KC, who led a government legal team, said a consultation was ongoing and indicated that ministers were looking at ways to implement recommendations in a “proportionate and safe manner”.