Bobby Moore’s widow backs England to win World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Bobby Moore’s widow backs England to win World Cup

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 7:02 pm
Stephanie Moore after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
Stephanie Moore after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)

Bobby Moore’s widow has backed the Three Lions to beat France and go on to win the World Cup.

Stephanie Moore OBE said her husband, captain of the 1966 World Cup winning England side, would be “excited” by Gareth Southgate’s team.

Mrs Moore gave the upbeat assessment of the Three Lions chances in Qatar after receiving an award at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Qatar World Cup Package
Bobby Moore, England captain is chaired by other team members as he holds aloft the World Cup Trophy (PA)

Asked what her husband would have made of the current Three Lions team, she told the PA news agency: “I think he’d be very excited, they’re a young, vibrant team, Gareth Southgate is doing a brilliant job.

“We’re all on tenterhooks aren’t we for Saturday (when England play France in the quarter-finals).

“I personally think they we’re going to win because they’re getting better with each match.

“I think they’re a team he would have been very proud of and very excited about.

“Football was his life, his passion and then somewhere down the line there was me,” she laughed, “after all the football.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Stephanie Moore after being made an OBE by the Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)

On whether England can go all the way, she added: “I don’t see why not, I mean this World Cup has been so full of surprises and shocks hasn’t it?

“I really don’t see why not!”

Mrs Moore, founder of The Bobby Moore Fund, was honoured at the ceremony for services to bowel cancer research funding.

She set up the fund under the Cancer Research UK umbrella after her husband died of bowel cancer aged 51 in 1993.

It has since raised “just shy of £30 million for research”.

She received her gong from the Prince of Wales.

She said William asked her about the podcaster Dame Deborah James, the podcaster and campaigner who raised millions for bowel cancer charities before she died of bowel cancer in June.

She said: “We actually spoke about Dame Deborah James because she died of bowel cancer aged just 40 and I knew her, we worked together a bit.”

She praised Dame Deborah’s for raising the profile of bowel cancer through her “marvellous” campaigning.

“She really did a tremendous amount and spent those vital years that she could have spent with her family pioneering, as she did, to raise awareness which was very selfless,” she added.

The first captain of the England women’s football team, Sheila Parker MBE, also received her honour from William at the ceremony.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Mrs Sheila Parker, from Chorley, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. The award was for services to women’s football and to charity (PA)

Mrs Parker, who captained the first England women’s team in 1972, gave advice to the current men’s team, saying: “Play forward, tackle well – yeah, just play the game.”

But she claimed the Lionesses, who won the Euro 2022, are better than Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“I think they play better than the men do,” she added.

“I think they play more football, not passing back to the defence all the time.”

National medical director of NHS England Professor Sir Stephen Powis was also honoured at the ceremony.

As was Olympic gold medalists, sailor Eilidh McIntyre MBE and BMX cyclist Bethany Shriever MBE.

Ayaz Bhuta MBE also collected his honour for services to wheelchair rugby after he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented