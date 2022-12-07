NHS boss warns of ‘tough winter’ ahead as flu cases rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS boss warns of ‘tough winter’ ahead as flu cases rise

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 7:37 pm
Sir Stephen Powis at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Stephen Powis at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The national medical director for NHS England has warned it “will undoubtedly be a tough winter” for the health service.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis said a rise in flu cases this winter could put pressure on the NHS, as it tries to deal with a cases backlog and Covid-19 patients.

He was speaking after receiving his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

He told the PA news agency: “So we are obviously worried about this winter, it’s the first winter in a few years that we will have seen flu again, and flu in the last few weeks has been on the rise.

“We are seeing other infections coming back – Group A streptococcus is in the news at the moment but RSV, another virus that affects children, has been circulating.

“And we’re seeing all these infections a bit out of their usual pattern, a bit out of their usual season, because we haven’t seen them over the last few years because of the measures that have been in place to reduce the transmission of Covid.

“So we are getting a lot of infections back and we’re getting them at times that we wouldn’t necessarily expect them, but we’ve planned for that, we’ve expected it and our staff are working hard to manage it – but it will undoubtedly be a tough winter.”

He was knighted for his services to the NHS, particularly during the pandemic.

He said: “It’s a real honour to get this award, of course for everybody in the NHS it’s been the toughest three years of our professional careers.

“And I think clearly this is a personal award but I think it also reflects the magnificent work NHS colleagues, staff across the country, whether they’re nurses, doctors, paramedics, porters, lab technicians, I think everybody pulled together magnificently during the pandemic and really responded to the greatest healthcare emergency of certainly our generation and probably the last 100 years.”

He said he and William “talked about the work the NHS has done, the challenges everybody has had to face and to respond to over the last three years of the pandemic”.

He added: “(He) asked a little bit about whether I was staying in the job, which I am, and of course the focus at the moment is on recovering from the pandemic, so we still have Covid patients in hospital, Covid is just starting to go back up again as we get towards Christmas and into winter, and we’ve got the backlog of cases that has arisen out of the pandemic to deal with too.

“So it’s still an incredibly tough time in the NHS and I’m really conscious my colleagues have worked flat out for three years and they’re continuing to work flat out.”

He added: “All our NHS staff are continuing to work hard to ensure we continue to manage Covid and flu and other infections as they come back but also make sure everybody gets treated as quickly as possible as we recover and manage the backlog.”

