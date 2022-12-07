Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby inspire spoof art prize winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby inspire spoof art prize winner

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 9:15 pm
(Trevor Prideaux/PA)
(Trevor Prideaux/PA)

A spoof art prize has been won by an entry inspired by claims that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

The annual Turnip Prize goes to someone who has “created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible”.

This year’s winner was a creation by an artist known only as Lie Instate, entitled Cue Jumpers, which was created from a pool cue and two small jumpers.

The winning artist, known only as Lie Instate, with his masterpiece and the Turnip Prize (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
The winning artist, known only as Lie Instate (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

The 38-year-old cinema projectionist, from Tooting, south London, was motivated by the backlash surrounding Schofield and Willoughby attending the lying in state at Westminster Hall to film a segment for their ITV morning show without joining the public queue.

The TV stars later acknowledged the backlash but stressed they had “respected” the rules set for the media.

“It was while visiting Gordon the Gopher in rehab that I first had the idea of bringing Phillip Schofield down through the power of art,” the artist said.

“Gordon kindly lent me two of his jumpers for the piece and at that point I knew it was in the can.

A torn second class stamp paying homage to the death of The Queen is among the entries in the spoof Turnip Prize (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
A torn second-class stamp paying homage to the death of the Queen was among the entries (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

“It’s a great honour and I am reeling with delight to win this prestigious award.”

Other shortlisted entries included pieces inspired by the death of the Queen, Government bureaucracy and the war in Ukraine.

The award was made in front of a packed audience at The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset.

Prize organiser Trevor Prideaux, the pub’s landlord, said: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

“This year’s event attracted 69 entries, it’s fantastic that Lie Instate has won.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is recognised by an a yellow crane carrying a yew sprig (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is recognised by a yellow crane carrying a yew sprig (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

“He clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

“I believe that over the last 24 years the artists entering the Turnip Prize have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and the Tate Britain gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

The competition pokes fun at modern art’s most important award, the Turner Prize.

It began in 1999 as a response to Tracey Emin’s unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate gallery that year.

Winners of the competition receive a turnip attached to a wooden base.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented