Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 11:31 am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix.

In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.

Here are the key points and revelations from Harry & Meghan:

Episode one

– Harry said a friend told the couple they should document a period of their lives, which they agreed to due to the “misinformation” about them.

– Harry said he first spotted Meghan on a friend’s Instagram.

– Harry and Meghan said they had their first date at 76 Dean Street – and the Duke was late.

– Meghan’s friend Silver Tree said the Duchess was “crazy” about Harry after meeting him.

– Harry said there is a temptation in the royal family to marry someone who “fits the mould”.

– The Duke recalled his childhood was “filled with” laughter, happiness, and adventure, and that he remembers his mother’s “cheeky laugh”.

– Harry said: “The majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi.”

– The Duke praised his mother, Diana, for her efforts to “protect” him and his brother from the media.

Diana, Princess of Wales BBC interview
Harry praised his mother during the docuseries (John Stillwell/PA)

– Harry said his mother was “compelled” to talk about her life.

Episode two

– The Duke said members of the royal family asked why Meghan should be “protected” or given “special treatment” when they questioned newspaper headlines about her.

– Harry said negative press coverage about Meghan had a “race element”.

– Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland told of paparazzi taking pictures of deprived neighbourhoods in Los Angeles and saying that was where she was from.

– The Duke said articles in the press had “racist undertones” as well as “outright racism”.

Duchess of Sussex podcast
Doria Ragland featured in the Netflix show (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Harry went on to talk about his children, saying he is “really proud” they are mixed race.

– The Duke said he and the Duchess of Sussex were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their children.

– The King’s second son said the early stages of dating were “car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises”.

– Meghan found the “formality” of being in the royal family “surprising”, saying she realised people in the UK found hugging “really jarring”.

– The Duke of Sussex described how Meghan meeting the Queen for the first time was a “shock to the system”, saying it was “weird” telling her to curtsy to his grandmother.

– Harry said his wife being an American actress “clouded” his family’s view of her.

– The Duchess of Sussex said the media would find a way to “destroy” her “no matter how good” she was.

Episode three

– Harry believes there is a “huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family.

– Meghan claimed stories were “planted” in the lead up to their wedding, with the couple “playing whack-a-mole” with the press.

– Meghan described the time around their engagement as an “orchestrated reality show”, adding their interview after the announcement was “rehearsed”.

– Harry said he “shoulders” the responsibility for the breakdown of Meghan’s relationship with her father.

– Harry said his time in the Army helped “burst” the bubble of life in the royal family.

– Meghan claimed her elder half-sister Samantha Markle exaggerated the extent of their relationship.

– Meghan revealed her son Archie’s favourite song is Bennie And The Jets by Sir Elton John.

– Meghan discovered her father was going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented