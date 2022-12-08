How might Harry’s past affect how he is as a partner and parent today?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

How might Harry’s past affect how he is as a partner and parent today?

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 12:41 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The first three parts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell documentary have dropped on Netflix, with Harry talking about growing up with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

While Harry says he internally blocked out many memories of his mother – who died in a car crash when he was 12 – he does remember the intense media scrutiny she lived through.

“I saw things, I experienced things, I learned things – the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” he says in the first instalment of the six-part series, directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus.

Seeing their mother in pain would have had an effect on both Harry and his brother, the Prince of Wales, suggests BACP therapist Lindsay George, who has not met the couple.

“The impact on the boys at that particular time would have been huge, because their mum is their primary carer, she would’ve been the nurturer,” she explains, suggesting it would have had a particular effect because of their gender.

“Boys come from a place of wanting to protect, so it would have been quite traumatic for them growing up, seeing their mum distressed.

“There would have been a lot of confusion around that, in how his mum could be treated like that, or how his dad is not quite as emotionally available. So there’s often a response to that as a child, because we need to make sense of things.”

For George, what Harry experienced as a youngster would go on to shape his role as a partner, as “our relationships essentially start in our family, and that becomes our blueprint for our romantic relationships at a later stage”.

Harry with his mother in 1995
Harry with his mother in 1995 (Martin Keene/PA)

She suggests control would go on to become a major issue for Harry.

“The only way we can control those feelings [as a child] is to control it in our present day,” she explains. “So he would have naturally gravitated towards women that he could protect.

“And he would have wanted to try and separate himself from the stereotypical ‘male’ of the royal family – emotionally unavailable, the stoic, don’t deal with your feelings, carry on regardless kind of thing.

“And for him, it sounds like his mental health over a period of years suffered, because he didn’t quite know how to identify himself.

“So trauma lives on, in relation to how he is in his romantic relationships, how he behaves and how protective he is of Meghan.”

George believes this desire to protect can be clearly seen when Harry announced he and Meghan were stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

“That’s him taking control of the situation and saying, ‘This isn’t right, I’m not putting up with this. I can’t allow my wife to be treated like my mother’. So there’s that attachment of looking at his wife, making sure it doesn’t happen to her and extricating himself from the situation – and her and his children, because he’s creating a completely different path.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The documentary is giving a behind-the-scenes look at Harry and Meghan’s relationship (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

In one of the key moments of the documentary, Harry says: “She sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world, and then pretty soon after that I end up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

This is an example of the united front the Sussexes put forward, according to George: “Because they come from a place of equals, which is a really different place to what he was brought up as.”

George also said Harry’s past hasn’t just shaped who is he as a partner, but could also have an impact on his parenting style in raising Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

In the documentary, Harry and Meghan talk about how they are both products of divorce, with the duchess saying: “There’s so much from anyone’s childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you’re the product of divorce.”

Harry adds: “What’s most important to the two of us is to make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

The Sussexes with baby Archie
The couple are parents to Archie and Lilibet (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I think he is much more emotionally available to his children,” George says. “I think he’s much more hands-on. And I think that is because he would have wanted that for himself, and at times didn’t get that from his own dad.

“We often stand on the shoulders of our own parenting, and we decide we’re not going to be like our parents – we’re going to be better than our parents. Everybody does that naturally.”

George suggests a major reason the couple have released this controversial documentary is for Archie and Lilibet.

“They’re role models for their own children. There’s something really important there, which is they want to be perceived by their children as good parents.

“They want to be perceived in a way that they see themselves, which is as a strong, emotionally available couple – and that’s different to how his mum and dad were, because they were very separate, and they were very disconnected.”

George recommends looking at the BACP’s couples collective booklet for advice on how to navigate relationships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented