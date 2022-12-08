King wishes volunteers and public ‘Happy Christmas’ ahead of Advent service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King wishes volunteers and public ‘Happy Christmas’ ahead of Advent service

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 2:50 pm
Charles arrives for a reception with Christian Communities at King’s House (PA)
The King wished volunteers and members of the public a “Happy Christmas” ahead of attending an Advent service in central London.

Charles met with representatives and beneficiaries of local initiatives before unveiling a plaque at the King’s House community hub in King’s Cross on Thursday morning.

The monarch then greeted the cheering crowds gathered on Pentonville Road outside as he made his way to the nearby Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church for an advent service.

Royal visit to north London
Charles meets Little Haven’s Jess Rodewald and her seven-month-old baby Matthew, during a reception with Christian Communities at King’s House (PA)

The visit came just after the first three episodes of Meghan and Harry’s six-part bombshell Netflix documentary were released at 8am.

Charles was joined by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as well as the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally and Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London Anba Angaelos as they spoke to volunteers from groups like Growing Hope, Little Haven, Open Doors and the Prison Ministry/London City Mission in King’s House.

The monarch also unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit, joking: “Are you sure you want a plaque?”

Royal visit to north London
Charles waves to well-wishers as he arrives for an Advent Service at the Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church, King’s Cross (PA)

He then told the room: “Can I wish everyone as blessed a Christmas as possible to you all.

“And I’m so impressed by every wonderful things that have happened in every corner of the building and it’s wonderful that you take such trouble and make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“So I can only thank you, rather inadequately, for that.”

Royal visit to north London
Charles during a reception with communities at King’s House (PA)

Charles also spoke to Christians Against Poverty (CAP) representative Keilah Gallardo and local Marie Cuss, who the organisation helped to get out of debt.

He discussed a pinboard map that CAP had on display, showing green and white pins indicating their clients in the local area – white for those who are no longer in debt.

The King said: “The aim is for all of them to be white, isn’t it?”

Royal visit to north London
Charles meets well-wishers following a reception with Christian Communities at King’s House (PA)

Ms Gallardo told the PA news agency: “He seems to really have an interest in what we are doing. He said that it’s an important issue, especially as it’s a very difficult time that we are living in.”

As Charles left the building, he paused to watch a choir from the local all girls Elizabeth Garrett Anderson school sing “What If” by India Arie in the entrance.

He then stopped to greet crowds of people taking pictures on the street and wished more people a “very Happy Christmas” as he walked to the Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church for an advent service.

Royal visit to north London
Charles departs after attending an Advent Service at the Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church (PA)

On arrival, Reverend Dr Getachew Zergaw welcomed the King, who could be seen smiling and waving as the congregation stood and applauded.

Charles sang along and tapped his foot as a band played an energetic gospel-style rendition of “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” by the King’s Cross Church band.

The King’s visit came in the immediate wake of the first three parts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary in which the couple covered topics like their early relationship, the media intrusion, Meghan confronting the “formality” of the royal family as an American and Harry growing up without his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

