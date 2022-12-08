Preacher found guilty of fraud over £91 bogus Covid-19 cure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preacher found guilty of fraud over £91 bogus Covid-19 cure

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 1:47 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 2:59 pm
Bishop Climate Wiseman has been found guilty of fraud after selling ‘plague protection oil’ for £91 as a bogus cure for Covid-19 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bishop Climate Wiseman has been found guilty of fraud after selling 'plague protection oil' for £91 as a bogus cure for Covid-19 (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

A preacher who claims to have performed miracles has been found guilty of fraud after selling “plague protection oil” as a bogus cure for Covid-19.

Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, warned his followers they could “end up dropping dead” during the pandemic and urged them to get the mixture – consisting of hyssop, cedarwood and olive oil – as soon as possible.

The oil was sold for £91 on its own, under names including “divine cleansing oil” and “plague protection oil”, or as part of a “divine plague protection kit”, containing a prayer card and scarlet yarn.

Climate Wiseman court case
Bishop Climate Wiseman said he was inspired by a visitation from God telling him he is a prophet who can cure coronavirus (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Wiseman, who is head of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, south London, told a court he was inspired by a visitation from God telling him he is a prophet who can cure coronavirus.

He told jurors he has performed miracles, including curing the blind, and insisted he believed the oil – which he never claimed had a scientific or medical effect – was capable of curing or preventing Covid-19 for him and members of his church because of their faith.

Some 10 witnesses from his congregation, including nurses, told how they were cured or prevented from getting Covid-19 after using the oil by steam inhalation or rubbing it on their skin.

Wiseman, who offered other products for sale, including an oil to help in court cases, denied fraud and two alternative counts under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

But he was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday of the more serious offence of fraud between March 23 2020 and March 24 last year by a majority of 11 to one.

Wearing a purple clerical shirt and dog collar, Wiseman showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered.

Judge Nigel Peters KC, who granted Wiseman bail ahead of sentencing on January 13, said he was carrying out the fraud when “there was fear amongst the public in this country”.

“This was being touted at a time when the public in this country were under the most intense pressure as to what would happen tomorrow,” he said.

Climate Wiseman court case
Supporters of Climate Wiseman outside Inner London Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Also known as Dr Climate Wiseman and Climate Irungu, he and his church were investigated in 2016 for offering an oil for sale which was said to cure cancer, but no prosecution was brought after the product was withdrawn.

Southwark Trading Standards was alerted to the Covid scam on March 24 2020 – the day after the country was plunged into a nationwide lockdown – while the BBC also carried out an investigation.

Prosecutor Richard Heller earlier told the jury that Wiseman, calling himself “Prophet Climate Wiseman” said his oil mixture, containing “cedarwood, hyssop and prayer” had “sat upon the altar for seven days”.

On his blogging site, Wiseman claimed the special ingredients in the oil “act like an invisible barrier” and that “coronavirus and any other deadly thing will pass over”.

He claimed that, through its use, together with a scarlet yarn, it killed coronavirus, which “can’t stand the power of the oil” and that by coughing the virus would be expelled from the body and “die”.

Wiseman said his cure was based on the teachings of the Bible and in a video implored viewers, their friends and family members, to get their kits as soon as possible.

People answering the phones at his Bishop Climate Ministries call centre said the mixture offered “protection from corona” and had cured “many people”, including at least 10 with symptoms.

Southwark councillor Evelyn Akoto, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said after the verdict: “There were a lot of vulnerable people at that time who were really scared and didn’t know where to turn.

“And this was a potential cure, so a lot of people believed in it, unfortunately, and succumbed to pay high costs for something we know doesn’t work.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve got this guilty verdict.

“I think it shows that no-one is above the law, but most of all we are going a small way to protecting the community from being defrauded.

“I think it’s important to highlight that we’re not after a faith or a faith organisation as such but this is about an individual person and what he has done.”

