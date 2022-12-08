Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 1:47 pm
The Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”.

Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018.

In episode three of their new Netflix docuseries, Meghan spoke about her estranged father while reflecting on the lead-up to her tying the knot.

Royal wedding
Harry and Meghan leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “The week before our wedding we get a call from our joint communications secretary who said this story is going to come out tomorrow saying your father has been staging pictures and taking money from the press. That was the first I was hearing of it.”

Meghan explained she had a conversation with her father in which she said he denied the allegations but refused to be flown to the UK a day early for the wedding.

Meghan said: “It felt really cagey. I said ‘it doesn’t make sense’. And when we hung up I looked at H (Harry), I was like ‘I don’t know why but I don’t believe him’.”

She added: “Paps and journalists immediately were following him all day, every day. The unravelling happened that week when he wouldn’t pick up my call, and instead you’re talking to TMZ and I’m finding out that you’re not coming to our wedding through a tabloid?.”

Mr Markle later issued a public statement through US website TMZ that he had gone to hospital because he had had a heart attack.

Archetypes podcast
In the new docuseries, Meghan spoke about her estranged father while reflecting on the lead-up to her tying the knot (Danny Lawson/PA)

In the episode, the duchess said they attempted to call her father more than 20 times to understand what was happening but that he never came back to them.

She said that finally they received a text which said: “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else. I know nothing about 20 phone calls I’m sorry my heart attack is any inconvenience for you”.

Meghan explained that she did not believe it was really her father as it was the “opposite” of how he would typically text and that he had never addressed her as Meghan in her life.

Mr Markle did not attend the couple’s royal wedding, with Meghan saying at the time that he needed to focus on his health.

Addressing the strained relationship in the episode, the Duke of Sussex said: “Of course it is incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this and now she doesn’t have a father.

“And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”

Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Markle (Channel 5/PA)

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan claimed her elder half-sister Samantha Markle, the daughter of her father and his former partner Roslyn Loveless, exaggerated the extent of their relationship.

She said: “The UK media, I truly believe, wanted my mum’s side of my family to be the ones that all this drama could be stirred up with and suddenly you just had my mum who is classy and quiet, and then you have the other side of my family that is just acting differently.”

As newspaper articles are shown, Meghan said: “My half-sister, who I hadn’t seen for over a decade, and that was only for a day and a half, suddenly it felt like she was everywhere.

“I don’t know your middle name, I don’t know your birthday. You are telling these people that you raised me and you are calling me Princess Pushy?”

She added: “The last time I saw her, that I remember, is when I was in my early twenties. I hadn’t had a fallout with her. We didn’t have a closeness to be able to have that – and I wanted a sister.”

A statement within the episode reads: “Samantha Markle maintains that she and Meghan had a close relationship until 2018 and that the media fabricated quotes that have been attributed to her.”

