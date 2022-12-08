Water firm defends response after burst leaves homes without gas in cold snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Water firm defends response after burst leaves homes without gas in cold snap

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 3:50 pm
Yorkshire Water, blamed for leaving thousands of people without gas in freezing temperatures after a main burst, has defended its response (Dave Higgens/PA)
Yorkshire Water, blamed for leaving thousands of people without gas in freezing temperatures after a main burst, has defended its response (Dave Higgens/PA)

A water company blamed for leaving thousands of people without gas in freezing temperatures has defended its response, saying its priority is the huge effort to restore supplies.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, was confronted by an angry resident as he joined other agencies’ representatives for a press conference in the Stannington area of Sheffield on Thursday afternoon.

Lyndsey Hudson said she found her house flooding at the weekend after a main burst, forcing huge amounts of water into the gas network.

Burst water main in Sheffield
Neil Dewis, Director of Water at Yorkshire Water, speaks to the media outside the Peacock Pub, in Stannington (Dave Higgens/PA).

Since the weekend, more than 200 engineers from distribution company Cadent have been working to restore gas to almost 2,000 homes which lost their supply as temperatures plummeted.

Mrs Hudson told Mr Dewis that Cadent and the other agencies involved had provided “brilliant” help but Yorkshire Water had not listened to her pleas.

She said: “They have not been on the ground and they have not listened.

Burst water main in Sheffield
The gas pipe which was ruptured after the water main below burst on Friday night in Stannington, Sheffield, flooding the local gas network (Dave Higgens/PA)

“Cadent have been brilliant. Northern Powergrid have been amazing on our road. But nobody from Yorkshire Water.”

She added: “You haven’t taken it seriously.”

Mr Dewis apologised and asked for Mrs Hudson’s details.

He was asked by reporters about residents’ complaints that there have been nine or 10 recent water main bursts in the area, which they feared was due to lack of investment in the system.

Mr Dewis said the main that burst, affecting the gas system, was an asbestos-cement main from 1970. He added that the firm has invested £15 million in Sheffield to reduce leaks.

He said the reason for the burst and how it came to affect the gas main is still under investigation.

He told the press conference: “Our immediate priority is to support Cadent in getting everybody back on to gas supplies.

“We’ll then be working with Cadent on looking at the compensation for customers and any loss adjustment that needs to be made.

“The priority is getting customers on and to support the efforts that are going on the ground at the moment.

“It’s important to just get people back on.”

Richard Sansom, Cadent’s network director for East Midlands, said 1,080 customers still have no gas, though almost 700 have been reconnected during the week.

He said he is confident around 1,000 homes in the Stannington area will be reconnected by the weekend.

But he said the firm is still extracting a large amount of water from the network in the Malin Bridge and Hillsborough areas, and a small number of affected households in those parts of the city may not be reconnected as quickly.

Burst water main in Sheffield
Richard Sansom, Cadent’s East Midlands Network Director, speaks to the media outside the Peacock Pub, in Stannington, flanked by representatives from other agencies working to restore gas supplies (Dave Higgens/PA)

Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs said the local authority had been working with Cadent to make sure vulnerable people had been provided with electric cookers, blankets and other essentials, including thermal socks.

Ms Josephs urged people to report any concerns about neighbours.

She told the press conference:  “Do keep up that amazing community spirit we’ve seen which has been fabulous across Stannington and the area.

“Do let us know if you have any concerns or you haven’t had anyone knock on your door.”

On Wednesday, Sheffield Hallam’s Labour MP Olivia Blake raised the issue in the Commons, saying she was “yet to receive a response” to her letter to ministers asking for help with the incident.

Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said on Twitter: “I am grateful to everyone working hard to restore supplies across Sheffield.

“I recognise the challenges this places on consumers. Support is being provided to vulnerable customers at this difficult time.

“My team are keeping me updated on progress.”

Mr Stuart added: “I have just spoken to @CadentGasLtd this morning whose teams are working tirelessly to restore supplies across the Sheffield region.

“They have told me that 692 customers have been restored – but 808 are still disrupted”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented