Sussexes urged to give up titles as papers criticise ‘hatchet job’ series

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 5:47 am
The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles (Matt Dunham/PA)
The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles.

The national mastheads drew issue with the couple for attacking Britain’s institutions in their tell-all Netflix documentary.

The Daily Mail goes in hard, describing the series as “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish”.

The paper’s editorial states: “What is so infuriating is that the Sussexes continue to make millions out of their royal connections while trashing the institution that sustains them.

“If they loathe the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their titles? They won’t because that would mean losing their meal ticket.

“In her first major speech in 1947, the soon-to-be Queen declared that her whole life would be devoted to public service. How deeply sad that her grandson and his wife are dedicated only to serving themselves.”

Under the headline “Meg it stop”, The Sun also suggests the pair give up their titles to “bring this sorry soap opera to an end”.

“Harry and Meg’s game is clear,” the editorial adds.

The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire
Harry said in the second episode of his Netflix documentary that Meghan meeting the Queen for the first time was a ‘shock to the system’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“This was a docuseries made for an American audience — cementing their money-making potential in the US — and to hell with everything and everybody else, including the truth.”

The Sussexes’ claims of racism are wrong and possibly come from a lack of understanding about the royal family, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“In their self-indulgent introspections, the couple appear confused about, or perhaps resentful of, the unique dual role performed by the monarchy, at once both family and institution, which means that, however unusual it is, hierarchy permeates and animates it,” the Telegraph’s editorial states.

“This naturally meant that the duke’s elder brother, William, directly in line to the throne, a future head of state, would be treated differently to him.

The Prince of Wales during the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony
William is next in line to the throne (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Here was no personal slight, but a simple recognition of the institutional facts, which have safeguarded the monarchy, and the stability of the British constitution, for centuries.

“It is sad that the Sussexes found this difference of treatment upsetting, but it should not have come as a surprise. And, directed by protocol, it was certainly not motivated by race.”

The Daily Express says in its editorial that the couple should “pull the plug on their Netflix show before they disgrace themselves and further hurt a nation and a family still mourning the loss of the Queen”.

The paper adds: “It is understood there is deep sadness in the royal family that it ‘has come to this’. That regret is shared across the country.”

The Daily Mirror takes a wide view of the royal feuding against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.

Voice of the Mirror says: “Wherever responsibility lies, the conduct is unbecoming and deeply damaging to the reputation of the monarchy.

“The royals risk losing public support if they persist with their feuding and score-settling at a time when people are having to rely on foodbanks and cannot afford to heat their homes.

“Their behaviour is not just disrespectful to the memory of the Queen and an institution she served so dutifully.

“It shows a disregard for those who are facing real hardship and privation.”

The Daily Star comments on the apparent hypocrisy of the ‘publicity-shy’ pair displaying their lives on a global streaming service.

The paper says: “There’s something strange about the decision by the publicity-shy couple to release an intimate documentary about their lives.

“It doesn’t really tally with their apparent desire for privacy. But then nothing this bashful pair do really makes sense.”

