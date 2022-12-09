England and France fans eye World Cup glory as quarter-final tie looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

England and France fans eye World Cup glory as quarter-final tie looms

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 12:15 pm
A store selling England and France shirts in the Souq area of Doha (Mike Egerton/PA)
A store selling England and France shirts in the Souq area of Doha (Mike Egerton/PA)

England and France fans both say they are feeling confident of glory as they prepare for the World Cup quarter-final showdown.

The two giants of European football will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening, with Morocco or Portugal facing the winner in the semi-finals on December 14.

Thousands of England fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Al Khor and millions more back home are expected to watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.

A France fan wearing a baguette hat
France supporter Julien Abbassi, from Paris, displaying his France flag and baguette hat (Richard Wheeler/PA)

England will be hoping to land an early blow on Saturday morning when their supporters’ team play a seven-a-side game against their French counterparts.

France supporter Julien Abbassi, from Paris, was spotted in Doha wearing a hat with a plastic baguette attached to it.

He said he felt confident ahead of the quarter-final tie and showed off his France flag containing three stars – two for the World Cups that Les Bleus have already won, and one in anticipation of victory in Qatar.

The 40-year-old, who runs his own company, told the PA news agency: “Every World Cup, I’ve done three already, I like to have a new kind of costume every time, so I’ve got the baguette and I’ve got this third star already.”

Asked for his prediction for Saturday, Mr Abbassi joked: “You want my reason or my heart?

“My real feeling is I definitely respect England because you’ve got a good squad, score a lot of goals, but I think we are a good team, we’ve got experience, our coach knows how to deal with this kind of squad.

“For example, (Olivier) Giroud played in England, (Kylian) Mbappe already faced Kyle Walker, so I think we’re ready for this game, I’m confident.”

World Cup artwork
World Cup artwork on display at the Katara Cultural Village in Doha (Richard Wheeler/PA)

Mr Abbassi said there will be a “little pressure” on France given it is a World Cup quarter-final, adding: “But we’ve got experience.

“(Didier) Deschamps, our coach, won as a player, won as a coach, so he knows how to handle the group, and I think that’s the key to win a World Cup.”

Mr Abbassi suggested it could be “easier” for France given their experience, adding on England: “For you guys, you reach semi-final, the final but then there’s always this fear of penalties, of ‘we’ve got a good generation but maybe they’re not going to reach the final’.”

Andrew Whittaker, 30, who lives in Doha by way of Liverpool, said he has a “funny feeling” of an England win.

The claims and cost consultant told PA: “I think they will do well against France, I’ve got a funny feeling.

“It’s the first test. They’ve always played lesser teams and done well and when it’s come to the big game they’ve always fallen a bit short.

“So hopefully this time around it’s third time lucky.”

Mr Whittaker described Mbappe as “unbelievable”, adding: “I was thinking (Karim) Benzema being injured might help us but Giroud is still banging them in.”

Land buyer Elliot Carty, 28, from Bristol, said England have started to “show their quality” in the games against Wales and Senegal.

He added: “I think a lot of people were a bit worried about France but I’m not worried.

“They’ve got Mbappe, that’s their one star man, but if you look at the other areas, our team is stronger.”

Mr Carty, who returned home ahead of the quarter-finals but has flights booked to fly out for the final, said he expects a “tight” game but predicted an England win.

The England Supporters’ Travel Club received 2,005 applications for quarter-final tickets out of an allocation of 3,509 ahead of the tournament, according to the FA.

Supporter numbers have been bolstered by people already living in the region while others have stayed in Dubai and used shuttle flights on match days.

There were reports of France supporters boycotting the World Cup due to concerns over Qatar’s record on human rights, although the country’s ambassador to Doha insisted 10,000 fans registered for visas ahead of the tournament.

France Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Friday 9th December
France manager Didier Deschamps (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elsewhere, France coach Didier Deschamps hailed Gareth Southgate and said the Three Lions chief is underappreciated in England.

Deschamps told reporters: “Not everyone appreciates him so much in his own country, that isn’t because he wasn’t a good footballer himself – he had a long and distinguished career and he is also a very good coach.

“He has enabled England to get some very good results over the years and I very much like him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented