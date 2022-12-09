No 10 dismisses minister’s call for Netflix ‘boycott’ over Harry and Meghan show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No 10 dismisses minister’s call for Netflix ‘boycott’ over Harry and Meghan show

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 12:47 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday, with the royal family steeling themselves for the revelations in the first three episodes (Jacob King/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday, with the royal family steeling themselves for the revelations in the first three episodes (Jacob King/PA)

Downing Street has dismissed a Government minister’s call for a “boycott” of Netflix over its documentary with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he called them “utterly irrelevant”.

No 10 also said on Friday that Rishi Sunak does not back another Tory MP’s attempt to bring legislation that could strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

The couple have received criticism over the six-part series for apparently attacking British institutions as they discussed their experiences including racism.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Employment minister Guy Opperman described them as “clearly a very troubled couple” but said they had faced “unacceptable” press intrusion.

“I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter,” he told BBC Question Time.

But a Downing Street spokesman told journalists “it’s a matter for the public what channels they want to watch”.

The Prime Minister has in the past spoken of being an “enormous fan” of Netflix’s Bridgerton, and said he enjoyed Emily In Paris, which was released on the subscription service.

Asked if Mr Sunak still has a Netflix account, the official replied: “I honestly don’t know.”

Conservative backbencher Bob Seely has said he plans to bring forward proposed legislation that could eventually strip the couple of their royal titles

The Isle of Wight MP suggested he could bring forward a short private members’ bill in the new year that could give the Privy Council the power to downgrade their status.

He told the PA news agency there is “a political issue” with the couple, adding: “As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country.”

But the No 10 spokesman said “we do not support” the proposal.

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth more than £100 million, with Netflix and Spotify after quitting as senior working royals.

The first three episodes of a six-part Netflix series are available to stream, with the rest coming on Thursday.

So far, Harry has accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan alleged that the media wanted to “destroy” her.

The third episode of the documentary referred to an event in 2017 when Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor-style brooch that is deemed to be racist.

Harry said: “In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias.”

After the documentary aired, a row broke out over whether the royal family and the palaces were given the right to reply to the couple’s controversial show.

A senior palace source said Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the family were not approached for comment on content in the series.

However, a Netflix source said the communications offices for the King and the Prince of Wales were contacted in advance and given the chance to react to Harry and Meghan’s claims.

Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace confirmed they did receive an email purporting to be from a third-party production company from an unknown organisation’s address and attempted to verify its authenticity with Archewell Productions and Netflix, but never received a response.

