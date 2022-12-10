King tells of ‘reassuring presence’ of trees as fitting tribute to late Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King tells of ‘reassuring presence’ of trees as fitting tribute to late Queen

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 12:03 am
The Llangernyw Yew, Conwy, Wales, part of an exhibition of artworks of the Ancient Canopy dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), on display at Sotheby’s (Charles Sainsbury-Plaice/The Queen’s Green Canopy/PA)
The Llangernyw Yew, Conwy, Wales, part of an exhibition of artworks of the Ancient Canopy dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), on display at Sotheby’s (Charles Sainsbury-Plaice/The Queen’s Green Canopy/PA)

The King has hailed the “extraordinary diversity and beauty” and “own enchanting character” of each of the ancient trees and woodlands dedicated to his late mother the Queen.

Charles, writing in the foreword for a new book entitled The Queen’s Green Canopy, pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying her “life touched countless people over many generations and across the world”.

He tells of how the “enduring and reassuring presence” of trees make them a fitting way to honour the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Platinum Jubilee
The King near the ‘Old Sycamore’ at Dumfries House, part of the nationwide network of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees for the Queen’s Green Canopy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The book, which will be published in June, features photographs, through the changing seasons, of the nationwide network of 70 age-old trees and 70 historic woodlands, which were dedicated to the monarch to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The trees and woodlands form part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative which also saw more than a million new trees planted in the Queen’s name to celebrate her reign and create a lasting legacy.

A public exhibition of the book’s images by nature photographers Adrian Houston and Charles Sainsbury-Plaice is also taking place at Sotheby’s in London, beginning on Saturday and running until December 20.

The Queen's Green Canopy book
The Queen’s Green Canopy book (Ebury/PA)

Also on show will be drawings of the ancient canopy by artist Mary Anne Aytoun-Ellis, whose detailed work has been brought together, folded concertina style into an intricate leporello book.

The King, patron of the QGC, writes: “These days there is, thankfully, a much greater awareness of the importance of trees and woodlands for the enormous benefits they bring us and our planet.

“Their enduring and reassuring presence has, I believe, made them a particularly appropriate way of commemorating the seventy-year reign of our late Queen, whose life touched countless people over many generations and across the world.”

He adds: “These trees and woodlands, many of an astonishing age, have their own enchanting character and history and are inseparable from our country’s culture.”

Queen’s Green Canopy exhibition
A drawing of Small Leaved Lime, Prisk Wood, Monmouthshire, Wales, by Mary Anne Aytoun-Ellis (Mary Anne Aytoun-Ellis/QGC/PA)

Charles outlined his hope that the new trees planted as part of the initiative would become the ancient woodlands of the future.

“In this book, the incredibly talented photographers, Adrian Houston and Charles Sainsbury-Plaice, have captured the extraordinary diversity and beauty of all the seventy ancient trees and seventy ancient woodlands,” he said.

In another foreword for the leporello, Charles described Aytoun-Ellis’s artwork as “unique” and “haunting”.

Among the ancients trees portrayed in the exhibition is Llangernyw Yew in Conwy, Wales – a living survivor from prehistoric times thought to be germinated in the Bronze Age, about 4,000 years ago.

Queen’s Green Canopy exhibition
The Canopy Scots Pine, Beinn Eighe & Loch Maree Islands, Scotland (Adrian Houston/The Queen’s Green Canopy/PA)

The artwork in The Queen’s Green Canopy Ancient Woodlands and Trees exhibition at Sotheby’s in Bond Street, London, is for sale through The Tree Art Gallery, with a donation made in support of the QGC for each purchase.

