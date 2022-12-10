England-France quarter-final could produce World Cup winner, say fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England-France quarter-final could produce World Cup winner, say fans

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: December 10, 2022, 11:25 am
England fans playing Sweet Caroline in Souq Waqif before the Fifa World Cup quarter-final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)
England fans playing Sweet Caroline in Souq Waqif before the Fifa World Cup quarter-final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

England and France fans believe the winner of their quarter-final clash could go on to secure World Cup glory.

The Three Lions landed the first blow on Saturday as their supporters beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park.

Thousands of fans will later cheer on England in Al Khor and millions more back home will watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.

The two giants of European football will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening, with the winner facing Morocco or Portugal in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans in Souq Waqif before the quarter-final (Adam Davy/PA)

The British Beer and Pub Association hopes the 7pm kick-off time in the UK will encourage punters to visit their local early.

It predicts six million more pints could be sold during the quarter-final, providing a £26 million boost to the industry.

In Doha, the seven-a-side supporters’ game was feisty at times and offered a glimpse of the passion and desire expected when the real thing starts.

France took the lead three times in the 60-minute clash but were pegged back to 3-3 on the stroke of half-time and were overrun in the second half.

England supporters’ team boss Garford Beck said: “It’s a great way of bringing fans together and the game had a little bit of an edge to it.”

David Mundo, of the French team, said it was a “tough game” and predicted a France win later.

Mr Beck replied: “I wish you a safe journey to Paris on Monday.”

Mr Mundo said Kylian Mbappe is “most likely” to make the difference for France, telling the PA news agency: “Most likely we’ll have to concede a goal or two from you as you’ve been scoring many goals and we’ve been conceding, so my concern is how many goals you’ll score.

“But I give you one if you want, you be happy, and then we come back and we win.”

Claims and cost consultant Andrew Whittaker, 30, who lives in Doha by way of Liverpool, told PA: “I’m hoping it should be 1-0 England – as long as we keep Mbappe quiet we’ll be all right.

WORLDCUP Argentina
(PA Graphics)

“I’ve got a feeling Harry Kane is going to score.

“If we win tonight – which is probably the biggest challenge – it’ll probably be an England-Argentina final, and hopefully we’ll go that one step further this time and bring it home.”

Chef Mark Trigg, 48, from Derby, said he had the “typical match day nerves” but fancied England to win.

He told PA: “I think we can get a 2-1 tonight. It’ll be a bit tighter, we have scored a good few goals on the way through, I don’t see so many goals tonight.”

Mr Trigg added he will be wearing his lucky England suit which his mother helped make, explaining: “It’s a red hat, matching shirt, matching shorts, and it’s been getting noticed all over Qatar.”

Asked if he believes the winner of the tie will win the competition, Mr Trigg said: “Yeah, I’ve been saying that – I think there’s two good sides out there. Brazil are out which opens it a little more.”

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans were dressed to impress before the match (Adam Davy/PA)

James Swann, 28, from Barnsley, said France are a “good side” and have a front four “as good as anybody in world football”.

But Mr Swann, who works in property and construction, told PA: “I don’t think they’re that much better than us, they must be scared of our front three as well.”

Brothers Josh and Matty Smith said they have enjoyed the “buzz” during their trip to Qatar and hoped England boss Gareth Southgate opts for a positive approach.

Welder Matty, 24, who lives in Peterborough, told PA: “Hopefully we can get a good win – only trouble is they’ve got Mbappe, I think Kyle Walker will do a good job on him, but they’ve also got (Antoine) Griezmann.

“If we worry too much about Mbappe, you miss half the other team and they’ve got some good players.”

Josh, 26, from Chester, who works in finance, told PA: “Hopefully he goes 4-3-3 and keeps it attacking, keeps the formation, doesn’t worry too much about defending.

“If we start worrying about defending that’s when we’ll see cracks.

WORLDCUP England
(PA Graphics)

“I do think the winner of tonight will win the tournament… and I do believe it’s coming home. I think we’ll win 2-1 in 90 minutes.”

France fan Babacar Sall, from Massy, in France, said he expects a “tough game as England are a really great team” but insisted France also have a “great, great team” despite injuries.

He said the key to the game might be the midfield, adding: “In the end there is Mbappe, Griezmann, who can do the job any time, and there’s (Olivier) Giroud.”

On his prediction, he said: “It’s a tough one but I say 3-1 France.

“The winner of tonight might be the favourite to win the World Cup even if Argentina are on the other side against Croatia.”

