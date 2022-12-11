World Cup ‘missed opportunity’ rued as England players and fans return home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

World Cup ‘missed opportunity’ rued as England players and fans return home

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 2:54 pm
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) and Kieran Trippier outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel (Martin Rickett/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) and Kieran Trippier outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel (Martin Rickett/PA)

England fans have rued the “missed opportunity” for World Cup glory as Gareth Southgate’s squad made their return home from Qatar.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham was seen signing autographs for supporters gathered outside England’s Souq Al Wakra base before he got the main players’ coach heading to Doha Airport to catch a Birmingham-bound flight.

Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among the first seen departing their Qatar base while supporters in the country also booked flights to return home.

Reece Newcombe death
Mark Trigg (left) and Garford Beck in the stands ahead of the round of sixteen match between England and Senegal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Broadcaster ITV said England’s 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France at the quarter-final stage was the most watched programme across all TV channels this year, with an average audience of 20.4 million viewers.

Mark Trigg, 48, from Derby, said the mood in Qatar was a “bit subdued” on what has been the “trip of a lifetime” as he experienced his first World Cup.

The chef, who flies back home on Monday morning, told the PA news agency: “It’s disappointing, I can’t help but feel it’s a missed opportunity.”

Referencing Three Lions, the 1996 football anthem by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and rock band The Lightning Seeds, Mr Trigg said: “I thought we were better than France in areas of the game, but, like the song says, ‘we’ve seen it all before’.

“But we’re up and about and talking about Euro 2024 already, and the next match, so it’s a disappointment but it goes on, it doesn’t end there, it’s on to the next one.”

Harry Kane
Harry Kane missed a second penalty (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another as England crashed to a heartbreaking defeat, with manager Southgate deliberating over his future.

Mr Trigg said of Southgate’s future: “He’s probably going to take stock and make his decision, but even if he goes who do you bring in?

“I’m not really sure, so I’d probably give him another shot. The team are all behind him and I think you’d struggle to galvanise that again within 18 months before the next tournament.”

Karen Barham, 60, was flying back home on Sunday after following the Three Lions at the tournament since the opening 6-2 win against Iran.

The solicitor, from Guildford, told PA: “I can’t fault the effort, they gave it everything, but you can’t expect to win the World Cup on penalties and no goals from open play – we needed more speed and incision in the final third.

“France had that final clinical finish that we didn’t. Heartbreaking.”

On whether Southgate should continue in his role, Ms Barham replied: “I think so, yes. He’s still under contract and should stay at least until Euro 2024.

“I’m sure (Newcastle United manager) Eddie Howe will succeed him at some future point.”

There was better news for one member of England’s camp – Dave the cat.

Dave was adopted by the players as their mascot after he spent time around them at their hotel.

Defender Kyle Walker had promised to bring Dave home if they won the tournament, but despite the quarter-final defeat the players will still rehome him.

Dave is expected to spend four months in quarantine before heading to his new home, with the team yet to decide who will keep him.

