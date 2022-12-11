Several people thought to be in critical condition after being pulled from lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Several people thought to be in critical condition after being pulled from lake

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 6:16 pm
Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park (Jacob King/PA)
Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park (Jacob King/PA)

Several people, who appeared to have been playing on the ice on a lake in Solihull before falling through, are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the water by emergency services.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service (WMFS) said it was called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst at 2.36pm along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police.

The fire service said reports from the scene and videos on social media indicate that people had been playing on the ice and had fallen through.

Babbs Mill Park incident
Emergency personnel at the scene in Babbs Mill Park (Jacob King/PA)

It added that specialist water rescue teams have carried out rescues and casualties received medical support at the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals.

The incident is still a search and rescue operation, the fire service said.

Photos from the scene show search teams on a boat on the lake shining torches into the water.

“We would ask people to allow emergency services at the scene to go about their work in a safe and effective way,” it said in a statement.

“We will release further details when appropriate with our fellow blue-light partners.”

West Midlands Police earlier tweeted that emergency services are at the scene of a “serious incident”, where a “number of people” have been pulled from the lake and are believed to be in a critical condition.

The force tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull.

“A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition.

“We are working with @WestMidsFire and @OFFICIALWMAS at the scene and will provide further updates in due course.”

Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.

