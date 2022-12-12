Church IT developer creates online warm bank map to help during ‘desperate time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Church IT developer creates online warm bank map to help during ‘desperate time’

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 12:04 am
WarmSpaces.org was set up to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis find somewhere they can go to keep warm this winter (Jason Baldry/PA)
WarmSpaces.org was set up to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis find somewhere they can go to keep warm this winter (Jason Baldry/PA)

An IT developer from Norwich has created a website listing warm banks across the UK in an attempt to help people tackle the “desperate” cost-of-living crisis and stay warm this winter.

Jason Baldry, 35, who works as the head of creative and IT for St Thomas’ Church in Norwich, told the PA news agency he set up the website in the summer after growing concerned there was not such a resource available.

Warm banks are places with heating where people can go to keep warm if they are struggling to afford to heat their homes.

In his spare time, Mr Baldry created WarmSpaces.org – a website where anyone running a warm bank across the UK can register and Mr Baldry will add their facility to a map.

“There were these headlines coming out about the cost-of-living crisis and energy prices. We could see that something was on the horizon,” Mr Baldry told PA.

“People started signing up fairly slowly and then word spread. We’re over 1,000 listings on the map now and they’re still coming in thick and fast.”

WarmSpaces.org has mapped around 1,000 different warm banks around the UK (Jason Baldry/PA)

He said he was surprised and unprepared for just how popular the website has become, particularly after temperatures fell across the UK last week.

“As soon as that temperature dropped we saw a big spike in traffic,” Mr Baldry told PA.

“I’m getting quite a lot of emails from people sort of saying ‘help!’. I was not quite ready for that.

“They’re genuinely just crying out for help saying, ‘I’m on benefits. I can’t afford to heat my house. What do I do?’

“I have to sort of turn around and say this is signposting, I’m sorry. This is loads of different organisations that hopefully are coming together to create this conglomeration of pins on a map.

“And there are other organisations that are specifically helping to resource people running warm spaces.

“The takeaway is I am just getting the tiniest tip of an iceberg of communication from those who just don’t know where to turn next and it’s hard for me to even suggest what to do – it’s a desperate time at the moment.”

Jason Baldry set up WarmSpaces.org as a one-stop shop of facilities to help people with the cost-of-living crisis (Jason Baldry/PA)

Mr Baldry maintains the website with a few friends and said he spends most nights adding new warm banks to the map.

“It takes about a minute to fill in the form, maybe not even that,” he said.

“So if they’re running a warm space, they can put the details in there, or the name of it, the time of the week that it runs, time of the day, and then what sort of features are available at the warm space.

“Lots of people offering free food or drink, other places offer device charging. Some places are now starting to talk about showering facilities and laundry facilities, which is cool.

“But also, I was trying to get businesses to sign up where they’re open and it’s warm already … there might not be necessarily a free offering, but there might be that sort of permission for people to just stay a while.

“Lots of places come up with lots of interesting ideas. We’ve got quite a few pubs on there offering sort of pay-it-forward schemes.

“That’s certainly something that the coffee shop here at St Thomas does as well. So people can buy a token for a coffee and then someone can come in and redeem that.”

Mr Baldry was keen to point out that he did not want to normalise warm banks.

“This website shouldn’t have to exist,” he told PA. “We’re the world’s fifth largest economy. It’s an indictment of the government, frankly.

“But I wanted to do something in response, aim some of that discontent with the situation at something productive.

“I think there’s a danger that we go a few winters and energy prices stay as they are and it’s like this is normal. This cannot be normal. This cannot be what we accept.”

Anyone offering a warm bank this winter can register with WarmSpaces.org and the developers will add the facility to their map (Jason Baldry/PA)

But Mr Baldry is also trying to put a positive spin on the map by using it to try to tackle other crises facing the country.

“I also felt a conviction that the map is also a response to the climate crisis,” Mr Baldry told PA.

“People sharing warmth in spaces that are already warm. I think there’s a good conversation to be had around that and the sort of community element that we can bring into it.

“But also sometimes it feels like we’re creating a map in response to loneliness, in response to what people might need for their mental health, to gather with people.

“Maybe after all this is done, it might end up being something like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented