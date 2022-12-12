Murderer Russell Causley faces first public parole hearing in UK history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murderer Russell Causley faces first public parole hearing in UK history

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 11:31 am
Russell Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset (Family handout/PA)
The first public parole board hearing in UK history is taking place.

Parole judges are deciding whether a man who murdered his wife and never revealed where he hid her body can be freed from jail in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.

Russell Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Carol Packman murder
Carole Packman disappeared in 1985 and her body has never been found (Family handout/PA)

He was freed from prison in 2020, after serving more than 23 years for the murder, but was sent back to jail in November last year after breaching his licence conditions. He has never disclosed the location of Ms Packman’s body.

Their daughter Samantha Gillingham, from Northamptonshire, was 16 when her mother went missing and has campaigned for years alongside her son Neil to keep her father behind bars and for his case to be heard in public.

The hearing, which is taking place in a prison, began on Monday morning with relatives, members of the public and journalists allowed to watch the proceedings on a live video link from the Parole Board’s offices in Canary Wharf, London.

A decision on the case is expected to be made at a later date.

Ministers pledged to improve transparency over Parole Board decisions after a public outcry over the direction to release London taxi driver rapist John Worboys – which was overturned by the High Court in 2018 following a legal challenge brought by two of his victims.

Parole hearings – which decide if criminals including those serving life sentences and terrorists should be freed from jail or stay behind bars – have always been held in private, often inside prisons, with victims and other observers granted limited access in rare circumstances.

But since rule changes came into force in July, victims, the press and other interested parties are allowed to request a case is reviewed in public in a bid to remove the secrecy around the process.

Carole Packman death
Russell Causley, with his wife Carole and their daughter Samantha (Family handout/PA)

Causley initially evaded justice for the best part of a decade after the murder by faking his own death as part of an insurance scam.

He was first convicted of murder in 1996 but this was quashed by the Court of Appeal in June 2003, and he then faced a second trial for murder and was again found guilty.

The Parole Board granted an application to hear the case in public in September but documents revealed Causley, now 79, was against this and indicated he may not give evidence if the request was approved.

The hearing was initially due to take place in October but had to be postponed after “compelling evidence” emerged of a “long campaign” to undermine the process which put the prisoner’s safety at risk, the Parole Board said.

Charles Bronson – one of the UK’s longest serving and most notorious prisoners who has since changed his surname to Salvador – has also been granted a request to have his case heard in public when he makes his latest bid for freedom. A date is yet to be set, but the hearing is expected to take place next year.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Pulling back the curtain on the parole process by allowing hearings to be heard in public is a major step forward for victims who want to see justice being done first-hand.

“It marks the first step in our reforms to overhaul the system – putting victims and public protection front and centre of the process.”

