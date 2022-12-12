’24/7′ search continues for sailors’ bodies after Jersey fishing boat crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

’24/7′ search continues for sailors’ bodies after Jersey fishing boat crash

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 2:35 pm
The Union flag and the flag of Jersey fly at half-mast over St Helier Town Hall, following a fishing boat crash which killed three and an explosion at a block of flats which left at least five dead (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Union flag and the flag of Jersey fly at half-mast over St Helier Town Hall, following a fishing boat crash which killed three and an explosion at a block of flats which left at least five dead (Aaron Chown/PA)

A “24/7” search for the bodies of the sailors killed in a “shocking, unforeseen and desperately sad” boat crash off Jersey is continuing.

Fishing boat L’Ecume II sunk after being struck by the Commodore Goodwill at around 5.30am on Thursday, December 8.

Despite a huge search and rescue response skipper Michael Michieli and his two crew, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat, are presumed dead after the rescue operation was called off on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said on Monday the underwater search has been “under way 24/7” since Sunday morning and is continuing.

On Sunday a large offshore support vessel commissioned by Ports of Jersey began using an underwater robot to conduct a detailed search of the collision site.

A maritime exclusion zone is in place for the collision site and surrounding area, the spokesperson added.

Rebecca Michieli, Mr Michieli’s daughter, set up a fundraiser to raise money for the families of her father’s crew and said she hopes their bodies can be recovered so they can be “brought home to rest”.

It has raised more than £67,000 in two days.

Miss Michieli, who ran a small fishing company with her father, said: “In the early hours of Thursday December 8, my dad along with his two crew, Larry and Jervis, headed out to sea in what was perfect fishing conditions.

“They were on a straight course, one they have done many times before, but at about 5.30am the Commodore Goodwill struck them, almost instantly sinking them.

“Search and rescue efforts were made but all three remain missing. We know now that there is no hope of them coming home alive, but we continue to search for them all, to bring them home to rest.

“Larry and Jervis would spend nine months at a time working with my dad and sending home a good portion of the money they made to their families back home in the Philippines.

Missing fisherman – Jersey
Larry Simyunn (left) and Jervis Ramirez Baligat (right) who along with Michael Michieli are presumed dead after fishing boat L’Ecume II sunk after being struck by the Commodore Goodwill at around 5.30am last Thursday (December 8).

“Jervis had just been home for three months and was back for another nine months as he was so fond of my dad and the work he was doing.

“My family would like to do as much as we can for Larry and Jervis. We know money will never bring them back but we can at least take some of the stress away and allow them time to grieve without the burden of financial troubles.”

The news comes amid a difficult week for residents of Jersey as on Saturday an explosion at a block of flats in the capital, St Helier, killed five with at least four people still missing.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast across Jersey in mourning until December 23.

Kristina Moore, the Chief Minister of Jersey, described the incidents as “tragic” during a statement given to the State’s Assembly on Monday.

She added: “The past days have been some of the most difficult for our island community.

“One tragic event is enough to shake a small community. To have a second within a matter of days is not something we have ever experienced. It’s unprecedented in Jersey in modern times.

“The thoughts and prayers of every single person on the island are with those affected at these horrific incidents.

“Jersey is a community of seafarers with so much of our history, culture and identity intrinsically linked to the fishing industry.

“We know the sea can be dangerous but nonetheless incidents such as the one we witnessed last Thursday are shocking, unforeseen and desperately sad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented