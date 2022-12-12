Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 4:00 pm
A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard (Family handout/PA)

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.

Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.

Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.

Carol Packman murder
Carole Packman disappeared in 1985 and her body has never been found (Family handout/PA)

Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

He was freed from prison in 2020, after serving more than 23 years for the murder, but was sent back to jail in November last year after breaching his licence conditions. He has never disclosed the location of Ms Packman’s body.

During the hearing – taking place in Lewes prison in East Sussex while relatives, members of the public and journalists watch the proceedings on a live video link from the Parole Board’s offices in Canary Wharf, London – Causley repeated claims he was not responsible for the murder, despite being convicted of the killing in two separate jury trials.

He also gave a rambling account of the circumstances, changing his story multiple times throughout and admitting: “I lied. I’ve lied consistently. I’ve changed stories consistently.”

He insisted he “loved” his wife but also told how he “adored” his mistress Tricia.

The parole panel chairman told the hearing there were reports Causley had confessed to fellow prisoners that he had gassed Ms Packman and put a bag over her head.

But Causley said: “None of those conversations took place, ever.”

Another member of the panel asked if failing to tell the truth about the killing is “the coward’s way out, not to now finally at the age of 79 admit what you did”.

“I don’t think I’m a wicked person … I hate it when you say I’m a cold-blooded killer,” Causley said.

Earlier, the hearing was told how Causley had been described by his sentencing judge as a “totally ruthless and calculated” killer who “bullied and dominated” his wife for years.

Causley also agreed it was a “fair assessment”, when it was put to him that a previous parole panel found him to be a “proven habitual liar”.

Only Causley’s voice could be heard during the hearing after a request for him not to appear on camera was granted. Probation officials giving witness evidence were also kept off screen and were not identified by name.

Carole Packman death
Russell Causley, with his wife Carole and their daughter Samantha (Family handout/PA)

The panel of three parole judges are also considering more than 650 pages of information, including a victim impact statement.

The parole panel chairman told Causley: “Your version of events has varied frequently over time.

“Your wife’s body has never been found. The precise circumstances of the murder are not clear.”

After being freed from jail, he said he spent his time reading, doing crosswords, walking and shopping.

Causley also said he had made a series of suicide attempts over the last two years.

He was given an official reprimand for spending the night away from his bail hostel in August 2021 and recalled to prison in November that year after failing to answer a call from his probation officer. He was logged as missing having disappeared from his accommodation overnight without his phone or wallet.

Causley told the hearing he had gone to Portsmouth, where he went to college, for the day and claimed he ended up sleeping on the beach overnight after being attacked and robbed by three men.

The next day he went into a nearby shop and asked a member of staff to get him a taxi back to the hostel. But when questioned about the incident, he said the details were “all a bit blurry”.

He reported the attack to police but no suspects or lines of enquiry have been identified, the proceedings heard.

Causley initially evaded justice for the best part of a decade after the murder by faking his own death as part of an insurance scam.

It was suggested by a panel member during the hearing that Causley might have planned to do the same thing when he went to the Hampshire city in order to escape custody – which he denied.

Causley’s behaviour was said by a member of prison staff to have been “exemplary” since he has been back in jail.

The hearing continues.

