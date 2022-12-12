Agreement on NI Protocol needed to halt ‘momentum’ for paramilitaries, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Agreement on NI Protocol needed to halt ‘momentum’ for paramilitaries, MPs told

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 7:10 pm
(l to r) John McBurney, Monica McWilliams, Tim O’Connor and Mitchell Reiss, commissioners with the Independent Reporting Commission (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)
(l to r) John McBurney, Monica McWilliams, Tim O’Connor and Mitchell Reiss, commissioners with the Independent Reporting Commission (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Political agreement over the Northern Ireland Protocol is needed to help prevent loyalist paramilitary groups from “finding momentum”, a Westminster committee has heard.

Members of the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) last week published their latest report, which urged a formal process of engagement with the paramilitary groups to achieve transition and disbandment.

The IRC, set up in the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement, publishes annual reports on progress towards ending paramilitary activity.

The four commissioners – John McBurney, Monica McWilliams, Tim O’Connor and Mitchell Reiss – gave evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs committee at Westminster on Monday.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart quizzed the commissioners on the impact of the row over the post-Brexit trading agreement which has been opposed by unionists on loyalist paramilitary groups.

The latest IRC report noted potential for increased loyalist paramilitary actions amid tensions over the protocol.

Last spring saw violence on the streets connected to the protocol.

Ms Lockhart asked whether political action such as the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill helped deliver the message that politics is the way forward.

Mr McBurney welcomed the fact that evolving protests around the protocol were overtaken by political endeavours.

“But be in no doubt, and none of us are, that things can flare up again if an issue which seems unresolved and resolvable then becomes such a frustration that it pours out into our streets once again – and that cannot be allowed to happen,” he told MPs.

“There is no doubt that those who are involved in the paramilitary groups on the loyalist side see the protocol as an issue that can generate a momentum for them, and that’s a momentum that we can well do without, and the way to do without it is by reaching a solution.

“There’s no other way for any of us to make progress other than to find a means of solving it and getting things back on to an even keel in all respects, including in the endeavour to bring about the disbandment of the groups.”

Mr McBurney said loyalists stood back due to “political endeavours” at Stormont.

Disorder in Belfast
Missiles and fireworks being thrown at police on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall (Brian Lawless/PA)

The DUP walked away from the Executive and are refusing to nominate a Speaker or ministers to allow Stormont to function until the UK Government takes action on unionist concerns around the protocol.

“It is partly because of those political endeavours which have caused Stormont to be as it presently is that loyalist paramilitary groupings have stood back mercifully from any further street agitation or otherwise,” Mr McBurney added.

“That means we’re treading a very difficult path where we need progress in relation to resolve the protocol scenario and then the quick re-establishment, and as quickly as possible, of the Executive and the institutions.”

He said legislation around organised crime to tackle paramilitary groups, which the IRC has called for, can then flow as a consequence.

The commissioners reiterated their view that it has been a mixed year in terms of paramilitary activity and that while there were fewer attacks and fewer forced from their homes, the groups – both republican and loyalist – remain a clear and present danger.

While the report did not mention any groups by name, Ms McWilliams said they know there is a “real problem” with the East Belfast UVF and there are “problems” in terms of the INLA.

Mr Reiss also made a plea around the terminology for so-called paramilitary-style attacks – where people, often young people – are subjected to an assault by appointment by groups.

He said they should be referred to as pre-meditated assaults and criminal behaviour, and if levelled at juveniles then referred to as child abuse, to avoid giving them “any veneer of justification”.

