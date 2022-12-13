Genetic research ‘changed our son’s life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Genetic research ‘changed our son’s life’

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:02 pm
Owen Everitt, who was diagnosed with a rare condition thanks to genetic screening (PA)
Owen Everitt, who was diagnosed with a rare condition thanks to genetic screening (PA)

A couple have told how genomics research has changed their son’s life and enabled him to have treatment with a common drug that costs pennies.

Sarah and Rob Everitt, both 42, spent years trying to get a diagnosis for their son, Owen, now nine, after noticing he was not hitting his milestones as a baby.

He was eventually diagnosed with a very rare condition – resistance to thyroid hormone due to defective thyroid receptor Alpha – when he was four after taking part in the 100,000 Genomes Project.

This programme of work has enabled quicker diagnoses and is changing the face of healthcare by reading the DNA of tens of thousands of people.

Mr Everitt, a civil engineer, and Mrs Everitt, who has her own business, Positive Futures WY, which helps people with autism and learning disabilities into employment, live with Owen in Ackworth, West Yorkshire.

Owen’s condition, caused by a genetic fault, affects how the cells throughout his body use the hormone thyroxine, which plays a role in digestion, heart and muscle function, brain development and bone health.

Thanks to the 100,000 Genomes Project, Owen can now take thyroxine tablets and his health is much improved.

Owen Everitt with his parents Rob and Sarah (PA)

The Everitts first became worried about Owen when he was a baby but their concerns grew when he was one and he could not sit up properly, had no words and was not crawling or walking.

Mrs Everitt told the PA news agency: “At age one, we had real concerns. As well as not hitting milestones, he had bad reflux, bad constipation, absolutely no energy and he was pale and would just fall asleep all the time.”

The couple took Owen to the GP more than a dozen times but felt fobbed off by the answers.

Even after they were referred to a specialist, Mr Everitt said they faced the “hurdle of people genuinely not knowing what the answer is”.

He said: “Because you have various different symptoms, you kind of you start off with one specialist, they run some tests, and then you get referred to another specialist.”

For several years, the couple saw a range of health experts, including gastroenterologists, haematologists and neurologists.

Mrs Everitt said: “It was really stressful because if you’ve never been poorly yourself before, we thought you saw a consultant and you’d get an outcome, and that was sorted. But we were going back again and back again.”

Owen’s diagnosis was only discovered when he was being investigated for another condition, a rare anaemia.

A consultant suggested he take part in the 100,000 Genomes Project in the hope of finding a definitive answer.

After an anxious two-year wait, the family were recalled to be told scientists had found something in Owen’s DNA that indicated a problem with his thyroid receptors.

Only six people in the UK have been diagnosed with Owen’s condition, with only around 30 cases reported worldwide.

Mrs Everitt said: “What they told us, and I get emotional still now, it changed Owen’s life and it changed our lives. We feel so incredibly lucky.”

Owen’s treatment is simple – he just takes a thyroxine tablet every morning and has regular check-ups to look at things like metabolism and bone density.

“His constipation has gone away now and he has a lot more energy,” Mr Everitt said.

“His muscle tone is much improved, his legs have got longer and he’s normal height.”

Mrs Everitt said getting a diagnosis for Owen, who is a massive Octonauts fan, had also saved the NHS money.

“Before he was diagnosed, he was on growth hormones, he was on a steroid trial, he had blood transfusions – all this before this wonder drug, thyroxine, at about 80p a pack,” she said.

Owen continues to have some speech problems and learning difficulties and medics are unsure exactly what the future holds.

But, Mr Everitt said: “He’s in mainstream school, which had been a concern when he was little, whether he would be able to go. Sometimes it’s a struggle for him but he holds his own there.”

Mrs Everitt added: “I’m so proud of his reading. I never thought he’d read. To hear him reading every night is amazing. Writing is really hard for him, but he’s got so much energy.

“Not everybody will want to have these screening tests and that’s fine.

“But Owen didn’t get treatment until he was four and a half. We think, without it, where would he be now?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented